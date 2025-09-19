Subscribe
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Roseville News
Caliber Collision Donates $80K to Fight Hunger in the Foothills

Staff
By Staff
SourceNews Release

In recognition of Hunger Action Month

Roseville, Calif. – Feeding the Foothills (FTF), the leading hunger-relief organization serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, received an $80,000 donation Wednesday from Caliber Collision in recognition of Hunger Action Month. The gift will help provide thousands of meals for families, children, and seniors facing food insecurity across the region.

More than 40 Caliber employees joined the check presentation at FTF’s Roseville warehouse to highlight their company’s commitment to ending hunger locally. The contribution is part of Caliber’s 14th annual Restoring You(tm) Food Drive, which raised more than $1.3 million nationwide this year, supporting over 200 food banks and providing 8.5 million meals in 41 states.

“Caliber’s generosity shows the power of communities and companies stepping up together to make hunger solvable,” said Lisa Heinrich, Director of Development for Feeding the Foothills. “This donation will have a direct impact on thousands of neighbors who aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.”

Peter Abeyta, Regional Manager for Caliber Collision, known as a “Hunger Hero” for his leadership in supporting hunger relief efforts, added: “Our 2025 food drive was the most successful one we’ve ever had as a company. I had a stretch goal to double last year’s amount…and here we are: $81,000. Almost 500,000 meals can be purchased with this amount. It’s an honor to be able to do this.”

Hunger Action Month, led nationally by Feeding America each September, calls on people across the country to raise awareness of food insecurity and inspire collective solutions. Millions of households face hunger every year, and local food banks like FTF are vital in providing relief and hope.

About Feeding the Foothills

Feeding the Foothills, a member of the Feeding America network of food banks, is the leading hunger-relief organization serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties. Each year, FTF provides millions of meals to neighbors in need, distributing food through direct programs, partner agencies, and community initiatives. The organization’s mission is to fight hunger with compassion, collaboration, and community-driven solutions. For more information or to get involved, visit www.feedingthefoothills.org.

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Roseville News

Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

