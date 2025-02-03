Subscribe
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Feeding the Foothills giving out food for wildfire victims
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Feeding the Foothills: Preparedness for Wildfires and Crises

Staff
By Staff
SourceFeeding the Foothills

Prepared to respond swiftly to crises in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer

Roseville, Calif.- As wildfires devastate communities in Southern California, we are reminded that anyone can find themselves in need of emergency food assistance at any time. The LA County fires highlight the importance of food banks being prepared before, during, and after emergencies. This is why Feeding the Foothills (formerly Placer Food Bank) remains prepared to respond swiftly to similar crises in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties.

Feeding the Foothills are “boots on the ground” during wildfires, bringing food, water, and necessities to neighbors who have been evacuated from their homes. During the 2021 and 2022 wildfire seasons, the Caldor, River, and Mosquito wildfires burned 349,330 acres in the region we serve, forcing 60,000+ to evacuate, leaving many without basic necessities.

During that time, Feeding the Foothills distributed 298,270 pounds of food to 7,323 evacuated individuals through our PantryToGo program. This free, monthly drive-through distribution serves ten sites across El Dorado and Placer counties, ensuring food reaches those who need it most, even when traditional methods or access are disrupted.

Feeding America network

As part of the Feeding America network, we collaborate with 200 independent food banks, scaling our response to large-scale emergencies. Whether evacuations or supply chain disruptions occur, our partnerships ensure food and hope reach affected communities swiftly.

To respond effectively to crises in the future, we must continue to build and maintain a robust emergency food supply. Your support makes our work possible. Here’s how you can help:

  • Donate: Financial contributions sustain and build our emergency food inventory so we can meet the needs of evacuees: https://donate.feedingthefoothills.org/for/emergencyfood.
  • Spread the Word: Share our mission on social media to raise awareness about emergency food response and preparedness efforts.
  • Stay Informed: If a disaster occurs, stay updated on emergency food response and resources by checking our website and following our social media channels, @feedingthefoothills.

Together, we can ensure hope and nourishment reach those affected by crises, one meal at a time. Visit feedingthefoothills.org to learn more and get involved.

