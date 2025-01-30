Subscribe
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Fifty and Better Club in Roseville helps keep older adults engaged

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Senior (50+) Prom is back! Plus, more opportunities for social connection

Roseville, Calif.- On any given day at the Maidu Community Center our Fifty and Better Club (FAB) members can join in a game of Bingo, Bunco, American/Chinese Mahjong, Cribbage, Stitch & Chat and Mexican Train Dominoes. Members can also look forward to fun day trips organized by the club.

For older adults, mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise. Some studies suggest that video games can help train the brain and reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Senior (50+) Prom

Senior (50+) Prom 2025 is back!  Prom will be on April 26th at Woodcreek Golf Club and icludes a plated gourmet meal featuring options like tri-tip & vegetables, chicken marsala or a specially crafted vegetarian pasta dish. To purchase tickets visit any City of Roseville facility or click HERE to buy online.

FAB members: $55.00 non-members: $65.00
Get your tickets early because prices go up $10.00 starting March 1st!

Your registration includes a drink voucher for red or white wine and a chance to win fantastic raffle prizes, from rounds of golf to fitness passes and exclusive event tickets.

“Staying social and active”

playing Wii sports

For older adults, mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise. Some studies suggest that video games can help train the brain and reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Ibtisam Rashid who plays with the group said she enjoys the friendly competition and the banter. “It’s not about the bowling or golfing so much,” Rashid says. “It’s about getting together and the friendships. We like to talk and it gets me out of the house.”

“There are all different kinds of fun things that we do,” adds Bell. “We have something almost every day. We have a calendar and a newsletter.”

Membership & Pricing

FAB Membership is only $40 a year for residents and is open to people over the age of 50. FAB has about 500 members.

Newletter 2025

FAB-NewsletterDownload

