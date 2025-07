Fogo de Chão

Our first location in Roseville is located across from the Westfield Galleria, a premier destination for shopping and dining in Northern California.

The location features a white Carrara Marble Market Table and an open churrasco grill showcasing our gaucho chefs demonstrating the culinary art of churrasco: expertly fire-roasting, butchering and serving meats tableside.

1104 Galleria Blvd

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 741-6900

Brazilian Steakhouse

Map & Directions

related