Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

Spacious, Sporty, and Surprisingly Affordable

Roseville, Calif. – Much like its parent company (Hyundai), luxury brand Genesis produces some high quality, standard vehicles at a modest sticker price.

Want a bargain, practically any Genesis vehicle will almost certainly come up several thousand dollars less than its competition, which includes the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Porsche.

Lots of features

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a good example. It’s a very fine compact luxury SUV that – even with rising car prices – can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It’s practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can’t match for the price.

There’s competition within the Genesis brand as well. The company also produces an electric GV70 that made its U.S. debut in 2023. One of the primary differences between the two is the gas-powered version has two engines and the EV model has dual electric motors and utilizes a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The EV starts much higher – approximately $64,400.

Even though the GV70 is classified as a compact SUV, it could easily be mistaken (as it was here) for a midsize. It has a very roomy interior and the cargo area is sizable at 28.9 cubic feet and stretches to 56.9 cubes when the second row is folded to the floor.

The stylish SUV has sweeping body lines, a raked roofline, a rear end that is kind of wagon-like, a shield-shaped grille, and quad headlamps at either end. It’s unique because it doesn’t resemble any other SUV on the road.

Trim levels

The GV70 has all-wheel drive in all trim models and comes with two engine choices. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds and gets 22-28 mpg.

The optional engine is a powerful twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is much faster at 4.5 seconds going 0-60 mph, but the fuel economy is less (18-24 mpg). When properly equipped, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The SUV accords itself well in regards to handling and comfort. It provides a good lean around turns and can take on challenging winding roads, while also having no problem squeezing into tight parking places.

AT A GLANCE – 2026 GENESIS GV70

Performance: turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 300 horsepower; twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 22-28 mpg; 18-24 mpg

Price estimate: $48,950 to $71,100

Warranty: 5 years/6,0000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include forward collision warning. pedestrian detection, highway driving assist, parking distance warning; safe exit assist, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, rear occupant alert, surround view monitor, smart cruise control, driver attention warning, and driver drowsiness monitoring.

The cabin is extremely spacious for its class. The interior is strikingly crafted and features leatherette on the base trim, while optional models offer genuine leather or Nappa leather, and red accent stitching.

This year’s model has a huge 27-inch wide display that spans across most of the dashboard and integrates a digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. Many of the functions are intuitive and don’t require a lot of experimentation.

The 2026 Genesis GV70 has a starting price beats almost all competitors. However, price is not the only appealing aspect of this luxury SUV. It has a well-designed, spacious cabin, two high-performing engines, and provides a comfortable ride.

