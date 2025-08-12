Subscribe
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
85.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Spacious, Sporty, and Surprisingly Affordable

Roseville, Calif. – Much like its parent company (Hyundai), luxury brand Genesis produces some high quality, standard vehicles at a modest sticker price.

Want a bargain, practically any Genesis vehicle will almost certainly come up several thousand dollars less than its competition, which includes the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Porsche.

Lots of features

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a good example. It’s a very fine compact luxury SUV that – even with rising car prices – can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It’s practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can’t match for the price.

interior view

There’s competition within the Genesis brand as well. The company also produces an electric GV70 that made its U.S. debut in 2023. One of the primary differences between the two is the gas-powered version has two engines and the EV model has dual electric motors and utilizes a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The EV starts much higher – approximately $64,400.

Even though the GV70 is classified as a compact SUV, it could easily be mistaken (as it was here) for a midsize. It has a very roomy interior and the cargo area is sizable at 28.9 cubic feet and stretches to 56.9 cubes when the second row is folded to the floor.

The stylish SUV has sweeping body lines, a raked roofline, a rear end that is kind of wagon-like, a shield-shaped grille, and quad headlamps at either end. It’s unique because it doesn’t resemble any other SUV on the road.

Trim levels

The GV70 has all-wheel drive in all trim models and comes with two engine choices. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds and gets 22-28 mpg.

The optional engine is a powerful twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is much faster at 4.5 seconds going 0-60 mph, but the fuel economy is less (18-24 mpg). When properly equipped, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The SUV accords itself well in regards to handling and comfort. It provides a good lean around turns and can take on challenging winding roads, while also having no problem squeezing into tight parking places.

AT A GLANCE – 2026 GENESIS GV70

  • Performance: turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 300 horsepower; twin turbo 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 22-28 mpg; 18-24 mpg
  • Price estimate: $48,950 to $71,100
  • Warranty: 5 years/6,0000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include forward collision warning. pedestrian detection, highway driving assist, parking distance warning; safe exit assist, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, rear occupant alert, surround view monitor, smart cruise control, driver attention warning, and driver drowsiness monitoring.

The cabin is extremely spacious for its class. The interior is strikingly crafted and features leatherette on the base trim, while optional models offer genuine leather or Nappa leather, and red accent stitching.

This year’s model has a huge 27-inch wide display that spans across most of the dashboard and integrates a digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. Many of the functions are intuitive and don’t require a lot of experimentation.

The 2026 Genesis GV70 has a starting price beats almost all competitors. However, price is not the only appealing aspect of this luxury SUV. It has a well-designed, spacious cabin, two high-performing engines, and provides a comfortable ride.

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Local families needed...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices remain relatively unchanged during most of summer as crude oil prices currently sit around $66 per barrel as of Aug 11, 2025.
Concert Venues

Season finale Sept 14 at Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.

Topics

Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices remain relatively unchanged during most of summer as crude oil prices currently sit around $66 per barrel as of Aug 11, 2025.
Concert Venues

Season finale Sept 14 at Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Auburn

PCWA adopts updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan

Auburn, Calif. - At its August 7 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors adopted the updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (GMP) to
Roseville News

Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Le Castel Bistro in Roseville

Le Castel Bistro in Roseville. All Day Breakfast, Sandwiches, Paninis and more

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!