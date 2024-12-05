Subscribe
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Christmas decor at the Stanford Inn by the Sea
Mendocino - North-CoastRoseville News
2 min.Read

Holiday charm with a Mendocino Coast escape at Stanford Inn by the Sea

Staff
By Staff

Renewal, magic, and reconnection in Northern California

Mendocino, Calif.- The holidays are a time for renewal, magic, and reconnection. Experience all this and more at Stanford Inn by the Sea – Historic Farm & Eco-Resort, located on the Northern California coast, just outside Mendocino’s charming Victorian village.

Stanford Inn is a true holiday haven. Festive wreaths adorn every door, while four majestic Christmas trees bring a joyful spirit to the grounds. The lobby is brightened with a unique collection of Santa Clauses, carolers, Menorahs, and holiday décor. Each guest room is thoughtfully decorated, and the entire inn sparkles with holiday lights. Indulge in rich, vegan hot chocolate in the lobby on December weekends and all throughout Christmas week, a fitting treat from the only fully plant-based resort in the U.S.

In the true spirit of giving, the Stanford Inn’s year-round dedication to hospitality means that they go above and beyond in regard to what is included with each guest’s stay: a cooked-to-order daily vegan breakfasts no resort fees for the pool, sauna, or hot tub, and complimentary access to bicycles and the workout facility. Guests especially love the daily afternoon tea service, where complimentary tea sandwiches, coffee, tea, and sweet pound cakes are served.

holiday meals

The Inn’s award-winning Ravens Restaurant offers unique holiday menus that are fully plant-based and organic, with many of the ingredients grown on their onsite farm. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Christmas Menu

Celebrate with an exceptional meal on Wednesday, December 25:
· Starter: Pizzetta Flatbread with Acorn Squash, Apple, and Caramelized Onion Sauce
· Soup: Big River Garden Vegetable with Cannellini Beans and Wild Rice
· Salad: Kale, Roasted Chickpeas, Beets, Romaine, Carrots, and Garlic Dijon Dressing
· Entrée Options:
Ø Mushroom Bourguignon Gratin with Portobello & Cremini Mushrooms, Carrots, Shallots, and Cabernet Sauce
Ø Butternut Squash Tamales with Tomatillo Sauce, Mixed Bean Cake, and Niño’s Cauliflower Ceviche
· Dessert: Choose from Berry Cobbler with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Ravens’ Pecan Tart, or Pumpkin Pie
Price: $105 per adult, $45 per child (ages 4-12)

New Year’s Eve Menu

Ring in the New Year on Tuesday, December 31:
· Starter: Marinated Trumpet Royale with Satay Peanut Sauce
· Soup or Salad: Black-eyed Pea Minestrone or Kale Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds, Grated Beet, Grated Carrot, Avocado, and Carrot Ginger Dressing
· Entrée Options:
Ø Sea Palm Strudel with Carrots, Onions, Seasonal Vegetable Cashew Sauté, Umeboshi, and Wasabi Sauces
Ø Eggplant Cannelloni with Herbed Hemp Ricotta, Toasted Walnuts, Roasted Tomato Sauce, and Braised Greens
· Dessert: Mint Chocolate Ganache with Almond Crust or Mixed Berry Cobbler with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Price: $89 Prix Fixe, with à la carte options also available

spacious and comfortable rooms

Dynamic pricing is available during this quieter season, with guest rooms up to 27% off depending on the date. Visit our website or call 707-937-5615 for more information.

