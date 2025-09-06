Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Seniors on fixed incomes most at risk

Roseville, Calif. – Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills. Taking action against hunger is in my blood; it’s been my passion since 1970 because I saw what a single act of care can do for a family choosing between gas in the car and groceries in the cart. This September, during Hunger Action Month, I am asking our community to act again.

Hunger is closer than many people think. Across Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties, more than 70,000 of our neighbors are food insecure. You may not notice it in the pickup line at school or in the office break room, but it is there. It’s the coworker skipping lunch, it’s the child with the watered down juice, it’s your grandma making half a sandwich instead of a full meal.

Federal cuts

The challenge grew this year. Federal cuts to SNAP, known here as CalFresh, reduce household grocery budgets and push more people to our doors. Nationally, SNAP lost about $200 billion over ten years, which removes roughly 9 billion meals each year. Locally, that means FTF will lose about $1 million in food and funding. A new USDA food purchase for TEFAP is welcome, but it adds back only a tiny fraction of what was lost. FTF just cannot replace SNAP.

Neighbors stepping up

Even so, there is good news. Neighbors are stepping up. Last year FTF provided 9 million meals by moving 10.9 million pounds of food through our network. Our free mobile PantryToGo food distributions delivered 984,000 pounds to 106,000 individuals in 29,000 households. But those numbers will be drastically slashed as we lose the funding to keep up with demand.

We focus on the people most at risk. Seniors on fixed incomes. Families who work but cannot keep up with the cost of living. Students trying to stay on track. Your support keeps our shelves stocked and our routes running when federal help falls short.

Hunger Action Month is our chance to show what a community can do.

3 simple ways to help:

1: Give today

Every dollar still provides 6 meals for local families. A quick online gift keeps food moving where it is needed most.

2: Team up

Gather your colleagues, classroom, HOA, or friend group and register for a digital food drive here.

3: Share the message

Post a photo in orange, tag Feeding the Foothills, and invite a friend to give.

For decades I have watched our region meet hard times with heart. I believe we will do it again. If you are able, please give today and help us bridge the SNAP gap for our neighbors across the Foothills.

Donate at feedingthefoothills.org or directly at

https://donate.feedingthefoothills.org/for/ftfsupport/info/fb.

We can end hunger, when we all work together.

Dave Martinez is the Executive Director of Feeding the Foothills, a Feeding America food bank serving Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties.

