Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Staff
By Staff

Seniors on fixed incomes most at risk

Roseville, Calif. – Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills. Taking action against hunger is in my blood; it’s been my passion since 1970 because I saw what a single act of care can do for a family choosing between gas in the car and groceries in the cart. This September, during Hunger Action Month, I am asking our community to act again.

Hunger is closer than many people think. Across Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties, more than 70,000 of our neighbors are food insecure. You may not notice it in the pickup line at school or in the office break room, but it is there. It’s the coworker skipping lunch, it’s the child with the watered down juice, it’s your grandma making half a sandwich instead of a full meal.

Federal cuts

The challenge grew this year. Federal cuts to SNAP, known here as CalFresh, reduce household grocery budgets and push more people to our doors. Nationally, SNAP lost about $200 billion over ten years, which removes roughly 9 billion meals each year. Locally, that means FTF will lose about $1 million in food and funding. A new USDA food purchase for TEFAP is welcome, but it adds back only a tiny fraction of what was lost. FTF just cannot replace SNAP.

Feeding the Foothills

Neighbors stepping up

Even so, there is good news. Neighbors are stepping up. Last year FTF provided 9 million meals by moving 10.9 million pounds of food through our network. Our free mobile PantryToGo food distributions delivered 984,000 pounds to 106,000 individuals in 29,000 households. But those numbers will be drastically slashed as we lose the funding to keep up with demand.

We focus on the people most at risk. Seniors on fixed incomes. Families who work but cannot keep up with the cost of living. Students trying to stay on track. Your support keeps our shelves stocked and our routes running when federal help falls short.

Hunger Action Month is our chance to show what a community can do.

3 simple ways to help:

1: Give today

Every dollar still provides 6 meals for local families. A quick online gift keeps food moving where it is needed most.

2: Team up

Gather your colleagues, classroom, HOA, or friend group and register for a digital food drive here.

3: Share the message

Post a photo in orange, tag Feeding the Foothills, and invite a friend to give.

For decades I have watched our region meet hard times with heart. I believe we will do it again. If you are able, please give today and help us bridge the SNAP gap for our neighbors across the Foothills.

Donate at feedingthefoothills.org or directly at
https://donate.feedingthefoothills.org/for/ftfsupport/info/fb.

We can end hunger, when we all work together.

Dave Martinez is the Executive Director of Feeding the Foothills, a Feeding America food bank serving Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties.

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville this Thursday

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Car Reviews

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Roseville, Calif. - If you're a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Rocklin, Calif. - The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment
Roseville News

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Roseville, Calif. - TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater

Car Reviews

Mazda3 has lost its mojo

Roseville, Calif. - We've been fans of the Mazda3 for a long time. It's considered a very good car that's attractive, fun to drive, and delivers good handling, all factors that combine to make it a standout in the compact sedan class.
Auburn

Updated: Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has released an updated version of its draft Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document to reflect recent feedback from the Board of Supervisors.
Auburn

Lincoln resident is first reported human case in Placer for West Nile Virus in 2025

Since the first 2025 detection of West Nile virus in Placer County in June, the District has detected the virus in 5 dead birds and in 129 mosquito samples. The county's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025 was reported in a Lincoln resident.

