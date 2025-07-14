Subscribe
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
74.8 F
Roseville
Car Reviews
3 min.Read

Ioniq 9 latest Hyundai electric vehicle

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Blending Power, Space, and Tech

Roseville, Calif. – Hyundai remains adamant regarding its electric Ioniq brand, introducing another one several months ago.

Check out the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, which the company began selling in May 2025. It’s an appealing large three-row electric SUV that might eventually become the top-selling Ioniq.

Turbulent time for EVs

One could say adding a new EV right now is risky business. The Ioniq 9 arrives at a turbulent time for EVs, because the auto industry is dealing with Trump’s tariff threats and the potential elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit. Yet Hyundai continues to move forward with four fully electric models in addition to multiple hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

interior cabin

When introduced in 2016, the original Hyundai Ioniq was a compact liftback. It was offered with three eco-friendly powertrain options: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric. It was discontinued in 2021.

The current Ioniq brand includes the Ioniq 5, an all-electric compact crossover SUV. The Ioniq 6 is an electric midsize fastback sedan. Neither one has much in common with the new Ioniq 9, which has a flair all its own.

The Ioniq 9 is built on the same Hyundai platform as the Kia EV9, another three-row all-electric SUV. The Ioniq 9 also shares similarities with the Palisade, a popular three-row gas-powered SUV. They are similar in size, although the Ioniq 9 has more interior space than the Palisade due to its longer wheelbase and EV platform.

Powertrain options

There are three powertrain choices with the Ioniq 9, a rear-wheel-drive single-motor and two all-wheel-drive dual-motor versions. Not surprisingly the least powerful is the rear-wheel drive model that generates 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The long range model adds a front-mounted motor to the rear-wheel drive for a combined 303 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It’s not as powerful as the Ioniq 9 performance model that delivers a combined 422 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds. All-wheel drive increases the towing capacity from 3,500 pounds to 5,000 pounds.

Depending on the powertrain, the Ioniq 9 has a range between 311 to 335 miles. The battery pack is the same in all three versions – 110.3-kWh. It can be fast-charged from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes. All Ioniq 9s can access Tesla’s Supercharger network.

AT A GLANCE – 2026 HYUNDAI IONIQ 9

  • Performance: single motor, 215-horsepower; two motors, 303 horsepower; two motors, 422 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 85-92 MPGe
  • Price estimate: $59,900 to $78,100
  • Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited; Battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

The Ioniq 9 provides a smooth, comfortable ride with very minimal road noise. We applaud the regenerative braking and its four levels to select. Standard driver safety features include forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision avoidance, highway drive assist, smart cruise control with stop and go, and remote smart parking assist.

Interior

The redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe and the Ioniq 9 share some similar interior features, including the dual 12.3-inch displays that form a digital cockpit with next-generation infotainment system. The center-mounted touchscreen is curved. The Ioniq 9 has seven USB-C charging ports located in all three rows and is equipped with a standard 8-speaker audio system.

Seating is spacious throughout the Ioniq 9. The front row has ample head and leg room and various power adjustments that give passengers plenty of options. The second row is available as a bench seat for three or two comfy captain’s chairs. The third row is more suitable for kids, but adults have enough room that will suffice during short drives.

The cargo area offers 22 cubic feet behind the third row and a push of a button stretches it to 46 cubes when the third row is folded to the floor.

The newest addition to the Ioniq electric brand may be its best. The 2026 Ioniq 9 is a luxurious three-row SUV with considerable upside. And the sticker price isn’t overwhelming, starting at around $60,000.

