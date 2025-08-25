Unappreciated Hyundai Sonata deserves better fate

Fighting for relevance in an SUV-driven market

Roseville, Calif. – The increased popularity of small SUVs and some stiff competition from two longtime rivals have combined to drastically minimize sales of the Hyundai Sonata over the past decade.

Sonata sales were at a peak during a five-year period (2011-2015), with numbers ranging between 203,000 and 230,00. But the decline came quick with sales plummeting under 100,000 for the first time in 2019 (87,446).

Last year, the company felt fortunate to reach 61,701 in sales, the most in a three-year period. Meanwhile, even though its two primary competitors in the midsize sedan class have also seen major sales dips in recent years, the Toyota Camry (309,875) and Honda Accord (147,972) easily had 2024 bragging rights in terms of sales.

Despite overall praise regarding a major redesign a year ago, the Sonata remains somewhat obscure. That includes the 2025 Hyundai Sonata hybrid, which is unchanged from a year ago.

A lot of bang for the buck

The hybrid provides terrific fuel economy, a comfortable ride and a stylish design. It remains at an affordable price (roughly $31,300) and still can be characterized as delivering a lot of bang for the buck.

However, the car-buying public still loves their SUVs. Sedans own a smaller portion of the overall auto market this year, while significant sales growth is taking place with SUVs and trucks.

The Sonata hybrid has a lone engine, a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that’s paired with a 51-kW electric motor, delivering a combined 192 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It travels an unimpressive 8.3 seconds going 0-60 mph, but gets major points for mileage (44-51 mpg). Note that both the Camry and Accord hybrids are more than a second faster than the Sonata.

The Sonata handles itself sufficiently in regular daily driving, yet feels less refined on challenging roads that require more precision. Where it fares much better is delivering a smooth ride with minimal noise, thanks in part to the quiet electric motor.

Standard driver safety features include forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, rear occupant alert, and safe exit warning.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 192 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 44-51 mpg

Price estimate: $31,300 to $37,800

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

The Sonata interior receives high marks. There’s nothing complicated with the control layout that features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that comes standard. The technology is straightforward, a good thing for people who find it annoying when an intuitive design is not part of the plan. We also like that the instrument panel features unique sideview cameras when merging into the left or right lane.

There’s a large center console that’s 5.5 inches deep and the cupholders are large enough to contain a large bottle. The trunk size measures 15.6 cubic feet and can handle a large grocery store run. Comfort and spacious seating are generous for both front and rear passengers.

Even though it remains one of the top midsize sedans, the 2025 Hyundai Sonata hybrid is fighting to stay relevant in a world that’s ruled by SUVs. There’s still a lot to like with the Sonata, most notably its great fuel economy and reasonable sticker price.

related