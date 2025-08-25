Subscribe
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Roseville
2025 Hyundai Sonata
Car Reviews
2 min.Read

Unappreciated Hyundai Sonata deserves better fate

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Fighting for relevance in an SUV-driven market

Roseville, Calif. – The increased popularity of small SUVs and some stiff competition from two longtime rivals have combined to drastically minimize sales of the Hyundai Sonata over the past decade.

Sonata sales were at a peak during a five-year period (2011-2015), with numbers ranging between 203,000 and 230,00. But the decline came quick with sales plummeting under 100,000 for the first time in 2019 (87,446).

Last year, the company felt fortunate to reach 61,701 in sales, the most in a three-year period. Meanwhile, even though its two primary competitors in the midsize sedan class have also seen major sales dips in recent years, the Toyota Camry (309,875) and Honda Accord (147,972) easily had 2024 bragging rights in terms of sales.

Despite overall praise regarding a major redesign a year ago, the Sonata remains somewhat obscure. That includes the 2025 Hyundai Sonata hybrid, which is unchanged from a year ago.

A lot of bang for the buck

The hybrid provides terrific fuel economy, a comfortable ride and a stylish design. It remains at an affordable price (roughly $31,300) and still can be characterized as delivering a lot of bang for the buck.

However, the car-buying public still loves their SUVs. Sedans own a smaller portion of the overall auto market this year, while significant sales growth is taking place with SUVs and trucks.

The Sonata hybrid has a lone engine, a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that’s paired with a 51-kW electric motor, delivering a combined 192 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It travels an unimpressive 8.3 seconds going 0-60 mph, but gets major points for mileage (44-51 mpg). Note that both the Camry and Accord hybrids are more than a second faster than the Sonata.

The Sonata handles itself sufficiently in regular daily driving, yet feels less refined on challenging roads that require more precision. Where it fares much better is delivering a smooth ride with minimal noise, thanks in part to the quiet electric motor.

Standard driver safety features include forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, rear occupant alert, and safe exit warning.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID

  • Performance: electric motor, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 192 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 44-51 mpg
  • Price estimate: $31,300 to $37,800
  • Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

The Sonata interior receives high marks. There’s nothing complicated with the control layout that features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that comes standard. The technology is straightforward, a good thing for people who find it annoying when an intuitive design is not part of the plan. We also like that the instrument panel features unique sideview cameras when merging into the left or right lane.

There’s a large center console that’s 5.5 inches deep and the cupholders are large enough to contain a large bottle. The trunk size measures 15.6 cubic feet and can handle a large grocery store run. Comfort and spacious seating are generous for both front and rear passengers.

Even though it remains one of the top midsize sedans, the 2025 Hyundai Sonata hybrid is fighting to stay relevant in a world that’s ruled by SUVs. There’s still a lot to like with the Sonata, most notably its great fuel economy and reasonable sticker price.

Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.
Local Business and Community

Summerfield of Roseville Memory Care

Everything You Love and Need in Memory Care and Assisted Living in Roseville, CA. Summerfield of Roseville is an elegantly furnished assisted living community with 56 memory care units.
Local Business and Community

Jimmy John’s on Douglas Blvd in Roseville

With gourmet sub sandwiches made from ingredients that are always Freaky Fresh®, Jimmy John’s is the ultimate local sandwich shop for you. Order online today for delivery or pick up in-store from your local Jimmy John’s at 1927 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.

Topics

Auburn

Placer County awards $1.6 million to French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved $1.6 million in contract award agreements to complete the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project, a multi-year collaborative effort
Auburn

7th season: Success in the Sierra with French Meadows Partnership

French Meadows, Calif. - With California's fire seasons growing hotter and drier, crews are returning to the high country for the seventh season of work on the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project (Project)-a pioneering public-private effort
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices dropped this weeks as crude oil prices currently lowered below $65 per barrel as of Aug 25, 2025.

