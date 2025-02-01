Subscribe
Friday, May 9, 2025
Roseville News
Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Staff
By Staff
Kiwanis Club of Roseville

Volunteers changing the world through service to children and communities

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!

Join the Kiwanis Club of Roseville and you can help our highly successful fundraising efforts, like those shown below. We fundraise $1000s by selling fireworks and See’s Candy and we use it to better the lives of hundreds of Roseville children.

Kiwanis volunteers and kids receiving bicycles

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has gifted bikes to kids and given $1000s to area charities of all types.

Find us at noon every Thursday at the Pacific Street Café Old Roseville or www.rosevillekiwanis.org

fireworks booth for Kiwanis Club of Roseville

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Support local sports!

Festival! May 16 -18

Natural Wellness

Hormones: The Key to Dropping Excess Weight

Sacramento, Calif.- When it comes to improving body composition and achieving optimal health, balancing your hormones is essential for both short- and long-term success. There are seven major hormones that
Rocklin News

May 9 & 10: Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Roseville News

RCSDF Golf Tournament in Roseville tees off to support student education

Roseville, Calif. - The Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSDF) invites the community to its 4th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the scenic Sierra View Country Club.
Car Reviews

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

