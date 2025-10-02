Subscribe
Friday, October 3, 2025
Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Staff
By Staff
SourceKiwanis Club of Roseville

Volunteers changing the world through service to children and communities

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!

Join the Kiwanis Club of Roseville and you can help our highly successful fundraising efforts, like those shown below. We fundraise $1000s by selling fireworks and See’s Candy and we use it to better the lives of hundreds of Roseville children.

Kiwanis volunteers and kids receiving bicycles

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has gifted bikes to kids and given $1000s to area charities of all types.

Find us at noon every Thursday at the Pacific Street Café Old Roseville or www.rosevillekiwanis.org

fireworks booth for Kiwanis Club of Roseville

California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Roseville News

Feeding the Foothills Reflects on Hunger Action Month, Community Generosity, and a Milestone Anniversary

Roseville, Calif. - September was Hunger Action Month, a time to shine an extra spotlight on hunger and inspire our community to act. One unforgettable moment came when we welcomed more than 50 employees from
Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom Shop Spirit Halloween for an...
Rocklin News

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville and Rocklin for 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Autumn is here and that means Halloween isn't far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open in Roseville and Rocklin with a total a 2 locations.

