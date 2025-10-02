Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Volunteers changing the world through service to children and communities

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!

Join the Kiwanis Club of Roseville and you can help our highly successful fundraising efforts, like those shown below. We fundraise $1000s by selling fireworks and See’s Candy and we use it to better the lives of hundreds of Roseville children.

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has gifted bikes to kids and given $1000s to area charities of all types.

Find us at noon every Thursday at the Pacific Street Café Old Roseville or www.rosevillekiwanis.org

