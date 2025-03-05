Subscribe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
72.4 F
Roseville
Roseville News
2 min.Read

New Safeway in West Roseville now open

Staff
By Staff
SourceSafeway

Store officially open to public

Roseville, Calif. – Safeway is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Roseville, the fifth Safeway in town. Located at 1770 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, this 55,592-square-foot store will open on March 5. Shoppers can look forward to a wide range of fresh offerings, convenient options, and easy-to-shop experience.

“We are excited to join the West Roseville Marketplace,” said Karl Schroeder, Safeway Division President. “This new location further solidifies our commitment to invest in the communities we serve and bringing people together around the joys of food. The store is designed to provide an easy and enjoyable shopping experience with an emphasis on fresh and convenience. We look forward to serving guests and becoming a trusted destination for all their grocery needs.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Safeway will be hosting a brief program at the store with Safeway management, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi, and invited guests, including a $5,000 check presentation from the Safeway Foundation to St. Vincent de Paul-Roseville followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Grand Opening Ceremony

When: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Where: 1770 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville
Details: The store officially opens to the public at 3 p.m.

Map & Directions

Safeway will be hosting special promotions throughout the opening week, including product tastings, giveaways and more. Customers are invited to join the festivities and experience the new store’s offerings firsthand.

Store Highlights:

  • A deli department featuring an array of freshly prepared meals, ready-to-serve options, and a World of Cheese section with a wide selection of everyday and specialty cheeses.
  • A full-service butcher block with fresh cut meats prepared daily.
  • A signature bakery featuring freshly made pastries, bread, cookies, and cakes for special occasions.
  • As the state’s largest buyer of locally grown produce, Safeway provides an assortment of organic fresh-cut options, including a selection of specialty fruits and vegetables.
  • A collection of fresh flowers, blooming plants, and home decor items, with in-store floral designers available for arrangements for all occasions.
  • An exclusive line of Own Brands products, offering high-quality food and non-food choices.
  • A dedicated pharmacy team is available to manage your prescriptions, safely administer immunizations, or provide specialty care.
  • In-store Starbucks, staffed with friendly baristas ready to prepare specialty drinks.

200 new jobs

The store has generated 200 new jobs in Roseville and will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., with Steve Torgerson serving as the Store Director. Additionally, a new Safeway fuel station has recently opened on-site, featuring a convenience store stocked with quick snacks and self-service drink options. The fuel station is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

By joining Safeway for U, customers can access digital deals, earn points for rewards, and enjoy special perks like free monthly items and birthday freebies. For customers on the go, the Drive Up & Go service makes it easy for customers to shop online and pick up their groceries without leaving their car or customers can have groceries delivered to their doorstep with Safeway grocery delivery. Shop Safeway.com or mobile app from any device for the convenience of ordering groceries online.

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

