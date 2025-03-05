New Safeway in West Roseville now open

Store officially open to public

Roseville, Calif. – Safeway is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Roseville, the fifth Safeway in town. Located at 1770 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, this 55,592-square-foot store will open on March 5. Shoppers can look forward to a wide range of fresh offerings, convenient options, and easy-to-shop experience.

“We are excited to join the West Roseville Marketplace,” said Karl Schroeder, Safeway Division President. “This new location further solidifies our commitment to invest in the communities we serve and bringing people together around the joys of food. The store is designed to provide an easy and enjoyable shopping experience with an emphasis on fresh and convenience. We look forward to serving guests and becoming a trusted destination for all their grocery needs.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Safeway will be hosting a brief program at the store with Safeway management, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi, and invited guests, including a $5,000 check presentation from the Safeway Foundation to St. Vincent de Paul-Roseville followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Grand Opening Ceremony

When: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Where: 1770 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville

Details: The store officially opens to the public at 3 p.m.

Safeway will be hosting special promotions throughout the opening week, including product tastings, giveaways and more. Customers are invited to join the festivities and experience the new store’s offerings firsthand.

Store Highlights:

A deli department featuring an array of freshly prepared meals, ready-to-serve options, and a World of Cheese section with a wide selection of everyday and specialty cheeses.

A full-service butcher block with fresh cut meats prepared daily.

A signature bakery featuring freshly made pastries, bread, cookies, and cakes for special occasions.

As the state’s largest buyer of locally grown produce, Safeway provides an assortment of organic fresh-cut options, including a selection of specialty fruits and vegetables.

A collection of fresh flowers, blooming plants, and home decor items, with in-store floral designers available for arrangements for all occasions.

An exclusive line of Own Brands products, offering high-quality food and non-food choices.

A dedicated pharmacy team is available to manage your prescriptions, safely administer immunizations, or provide specialty care.

In-store Starbucks, staffed with friendly baristas ready to prepare specialty drinks.

200 new jobs

The store has generated 200 new jobs in Roseville and will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., with Steve Torgerson serving as the Store Director. Additionally, a new Safeway fuel station has recently opened on-site, featuring a convenience store stocked with quick snacks and self-service drink options. The fuel station is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

By joining Safeway for U, customers can access digital deals, earn points for rewards, and enjoy special perks like free monthly items and birthday freebies. For customers on the go, the Drive Up & Go service makes it easy for customers to shop online and pick up their groceries without leaving their car or customers can have groceries delivered to their doorstep with Safeway grocery delivery. Shop Safeway.com or mobile app from any device for the convenience of ordering groceries online.