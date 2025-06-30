New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

WRX tS debuts with STI tuning and sharper handling

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the “pocket rocket” when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it’s still regarded as a spirited small sedan.

Describing this WRX’s speed as a pocket rocket is an exaggeration. We would rate its overall performance as admirable, yet far from over the top.

Despite that opinion, we were impressed with the 2025 Subaru WRX, especially the new tS model that debuted this year. The tS is a performance-focused compact sedan that is available with a manual transmission or an automatic.

Performance version

Note, that one pays for the additional performance. The starting price for the WRX is approximately $37,800, but the tS version adds around $10,000 to the sticker price. Other than the tS addition, there are no other major changes this year to the WRX. It’s part of the fifth generation that was introduced in 2022.

What makes the tS appealing is it’s been tweaked by the Subaru racing division and includes larger STI-tuned steering, suspension and throttle inputs, Brembo brakes, and some appealing styling touches. Once we grew accustomed to shifting gears, we found the tS model exciting to drive.

Subaru hopes its new addition makes a difference in transforming the WRX’s recent lackluster sales. The numbers dipped nearly 25 percent last year with total sales of 18,587. That figure is approximately 12,000 less than the WRX total of 30,943 in 2016.

While the tS is a sporty version of the WRX, it was a bit surprising to learn the other trim models also utilize the same engine. All WRX models come standard with a turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder that generates 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph between 5.5 to 6.0 seconds, depending on the transmission.

Fuel economy

While the WRX provides brisk acceleration, what’s disappointing is the fuel economy of 19-26 mpg. Two of its primary competitors offer much better fuel economy – Honda Civic Si (27-37 mpg) and Volkswagen GTI (24-32 mpg).

There are no complaints with how the WRX handles. At times it feels sports-car like, thanks to its lightweight and ability to hug the road when making sharp turns. It’s a suitable vehicle to navigate along curvy country roads.

Driver safety features include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane centering assist, sway warning, lane departure prevention, and automatic emergency steering.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 SUBARU WRX

Performance: turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 271 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-26 mpg

Price estimate: $37,800 to $47,800

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

The WRX interior is a mixed bag. We like the large 11.6-inch touchscreen and the relatively small time it takes to gain familiarity. The controls are all within reach and the standard features include wireless Apple Carplay and Android auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone, split-folding rear seats, and heated front seats for driver and passenger.

While the seating is roomy and comfortable for front passengers, the back seat is cramped and not suitable for larger adults. The cargo area is on the small side at 12.5 cubic feet, which is less than the Honda Civic Si, Volkswagen GTI and Hyundai Elantra N.

The 2025 Subaru WRX retains its reputation for being a sporty sedan, especially with the addition of the tS model. However, poor fuel economy and a smallish back seat are two areas that need improving.

