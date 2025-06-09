Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
2 min.Read

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Exciting ride and affordable

Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level sports car that provides an exciting ride and resides in the affordable category?

Put the 2025 Subaru BRZ on the check-in-out list because it meets the above criteria. The BRZ sits low to the ground and was designed to provide excellent handling capability on challenging curvy roads. It may not possess the straight-ahead acceleration of other sports cars, but one has to love the starting price of roughly $31,100.

That Subaru offers a sports car might come as a surprise because the Japanese automaker has built its reputation on producing stodgy, safety-conscious vehicles that are exclusively equipped with all-wheel drive. The BRZ is the only Subaru without all-wheel drive because sports car enthusiasts prefer the dynamics of rear-wheel drive.

Introduced in 2013, the BRZ is a fun car that excels on country roads and can also serve as suitable transportation for the work commute. A two-door coup with a miniscule back seat, the BRZ does follow the Subaru blueprint, receiving good marks for safety.

Sales

A bit surprising is the BRZ has never gained much acceptance into the sports car club. Despite its modest price and strong road mannerisms, sales have always been minimal, peaking at 8,587 in 2013 and dipping to 3,345 last year.

interior view

The BRZ shares development with Toyota, whose sports car version is the very similar Toyota GR86 (previously the Scion FR-S). The biggest difference between the BRZ and GR86 is suspension tuning and styling. A rival of both sports cars is the venerable Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Although not a huge fan of shifting gears any longer, the ease of the BRZ manual transmission enhanced our driving experience. Automatic transmission is also an option. It’s capable of making agile turns on any challenging road while also demonstrating the acceleration to maneuver well in freeway situations.

The BRZ offers one engine, a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder that produces 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The manual transmission version goes 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds and the fuel economy is 20-27 mpg. The automatic transmission has a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds, yet the gas mileage is better (21-30 mpg).

AT A GLANCE – 2025 SUBARU BRZ

  • Performance: 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 228 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 20-31 mpg
  • Price estimate: $31,100 to $38,400
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; Corrosion: 5 years/60,000

A Throwback

A throwback to sports cars of old, unfortunately that also includes the limited interior makeup that historically typifies the class. Forget about storing much of anything in the modest interior of the BRZ, because there is no center console and the door pockets are tiny and virtually useless.

The front seats are comfortable enough for a sports car, but the rear seats are best suited for storage and unsuitable for any passengers. The trunk is on the small side as well, providing 6.3 cubic feet of space and is hampered by its lack of height.

Tech

A car devoid of technology; the BRZ interior is seemingly designed to allow the driver to focus solely on what lies ahead. The 8.0-inch touchscreen is straightforward and easy to use. The audio system is inadequate and difficult to hear at times due to the excess engine noise.

If you’re a fan of old-school sports cars, give the 2025 Subaru BRZ a test drive. It supplies the fun factor that sporty cars typically deliver and it’s offered at a reasonable price. We might like it even more if Subaru offered a convertible option.

