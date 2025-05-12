Subaru Outback still delivering dependability

Subaru’s all-time, top-selling vehicle

Roseville, Calif. – Despite having a wagon-like body style, for years the Subaru Outback was classified as a midsize SUV.

And that remains the case for the 2025 Subaru Outback, which retains that wagon-like appearance and the official SUV designation. However, a year from now the Outback configuration will become more upright and boxier, finally abandoning the sloped-roof styling that gave it the wagon presence.

Regardless of the debate – is it a wagon or SUV – there’s no confusion when it comes to popularity. Introduced in 1994, the Outback is Subaru’s all-time, top-selling vehicle in the U.S. Currently, the company has sold 104,000 or more Outbacks for the past 14 years, including sales of 168,771 in 2024.

The Outback appeal hasn’t altered much over the years. People love that all-wheel drive is standard and the SUV is considered one of the safest on the market. The Outback is also reasonably priced, possesses mild off-road capability, and remains a practical choice for families, single folks and seniors.

Outback detractors will point out the SUV is bland, a characteristic of practically every Subaru, due in part to their stodgy exterior and no pizzazz interior. And like the rest of the lineup, the Outback has under-delivered in the performance department.

Speaking of performance, this year’s Outback once again has a lackluster base model engine. But we test-drove an Outback with the optional turbocharged engine and it far outperforms the standard one. Note the starting price of the trim models with the turbo engine are around $40,000, while the Outback base model with the standard engine costs approximately $29,100.

The base engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a sluggish 8.5 seconds and gets 26-32 mpg. The optional engine is a turbo 2.4-liter, four-cylinder with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds and the fuel economy is 22-29 mpg.

Regardless of the trim model, all Outbacks come equipped with all-wheel drive and are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

There’s no major excitement when getting behind the wheel of an Outback. Yet what one gets is dependability and an overall smooth, comfortable ride. If off-roading or driving safely in snow country is the desire, the 8.7 inches of ground clearance is a major plus.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 SUBARU OUTBACK

Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 182 horsepower; turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder with 260 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 26-32 mpg; 22-29 mpg

Price estimate: $29,100 to $42,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include eyesight driver assist technology, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

The Outback cabin has a practical layout and delivers comfort for all five passengers. Seating up front is spacious and supportive. Even adults relegated to the back seat will notice the good head and leg room. The cargo area is solid as well – 32.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat that increases to 75.6 cubes when the rear seat is folded to the floor.

The vertical 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system can be problematic. It’s slow to respond and changing everything but the climate controls requires navigating through multiple menus, a definite distraction for any driver. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If dependable and established are two major criteria when shopping for a midsize SUV, the2025 Subaru Outback deserves a long look.

