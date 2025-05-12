Subscribe
Monday, August 18, 2025
59.7 F
Roseville
2 min.Read

Subaru Outback still delivering dependability

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Subaru’s all-time, top-selling vehicle

Roseville, Calif. – Despite having a wagon-like body style, for years the Subaru Outback was classified as a midsize SUV.

And that remains the case for the 2025 Subaru Outback, which retains that wagon-like appearance and the official SUV designation. However, a year from now the Outback configuration will become more upright and boxier, finally abandoning the sloped-roof styling that gave it the wagon presence.

Regardless of the debate – is it a wagon or SUV – there’s no confusion when it comes to popularity. Introduced in 1994, the Outback is Subaru’s all-time, top-selling vehicle in the U.S. Currently, the company has sold 104,000 or more Outbacks for the past 14 years, including sales of 168,771 in 2024.

The Outback appeal hasn’t altered much over the years. People love that all-wheel drive is standard and the SUV is considered one of the safest on the market. The Outback is also reasonably priced, possesses mild off-road capability, and remains a practical choice for families, single folks and seniors.

interior view

Outback detractors will point out the SUV is bland, a characteristic of practically every Subaru, due in part to their stodgy exterior and no pizzazz interior. And like the rest of the lineup, the Outback has under-delivered in the performance department.

Speaking of performance, this year’s Outback once again has a lackluster base model engine. But we test-drove an Outback with the optional turbocharged engine and it far outperforms the standard one. Note the starting price of the trim models with the turbo engine are around $40,000, while the Outback base model with the standard engine costs approximately $29,100.

The base engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a sluggish 8.5 seconds and gets 26-32 mpg. The optional engine is a turbo 2.4-liter, four-cylinder with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds and the fuel economy is 22-29 mpg.

Regardless of the trim model, all Outbacks come equipped with all-wheel drive and are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

There’s no major excitement when getting behind the wheel of an Outback. Yet what one gets is dependability and an overall smooth, comfortable ride. If off-roading or driving safely in snow country is the desire, the 8.7 inches of ground clearance is a major plus.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 SUBARU OUTBACK

  • Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 182 horsepower; turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder with 260 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 26-32 mpg; 22-29 mpg
  • Price estimate: $29,100 to $42,900
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include eyesight driver assist technology, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

The Outback cabin has a practical layout and delivers comfort for all five passengers. Seating up front is spacious and supportive. Even adults relegated to the back seat will notice the good head and leg room. The cargo area is solid as well – 32.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat that increases to 75.6 cubes when the rear seat is folded to the floor.

The vertical 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system can be problematic. It’s slow to respond and changing everything but the climate controls requires navigating through multiple menus, a definite distraction for any driver. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If dependable and established are two major criteria when shopping for a midsize SUV, the2025 Subaru Outback deserves a long look.

Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Topics

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

