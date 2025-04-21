Will new Toyota Crown Signia SUV be embraced?

Roseville, Calif.- Toyota loves its sport utility vehicles. It offers eight different SUVs, and that’s not counting all four versions of both the RAV4 and Highlander.

We contemplate why it wanted to insert the new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia into the SUV lineup. When we heard Toyota was discontinuing the Venza – this time for good – the thinking here was there would be no replacement.

Venza replacement?

The Venza is a midsize hybrid SUV that never found its niche. It was originally discontinued from 2016 to 2020 and came back for another four-year run in 2021 before Toyota decided to terminate for good. The Venza’s top sales year was 61,988 in 2021 and dipped to 32,086 last year.

So, where does the Crown Signia fit in? It’s considered more capable and potentially a more upscale midsize hybrid SUV than the disappointing Venza. The Crown Signia features an upscale interior that comes loaded with a sizable list of standard features. Note the starting price for the 2024 Venza was roughly $35,100 and the Crown Signia starts at approximately $43,600.

The folks at Toyota didn’t create the Crown Signia from scratch. It’s loosely based on the Crown, an historic sedan that resurfaced in 2023, replacing the Avalon. Because of its upscale nature, there’s some sentiment the Crown Signia wouldn’t be out of place on the luxury Lexus roster. The sticker price is close to the 2025 Lexus NX 350h ($45,500).

Although we like the Crown Signia, there’s no feeling here it warrants a luxury tagline. We aren’t impressed with its exterior look that’s nothing special. It sits lower and longer than the subcompact RAV4, yet has less cargo area. The Crown Signia is closer to the midsize Highlander in length.

Trim levels

Both Crown Signia trim models (XLE and Limited) come with standard all-wheel drive and offer only one hybrid powertrain. The makeup is two electric motors that combine with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder to produce 240 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque.

Although the Crown Signia goes a mere 0-60 mph in about 6.9 seconds, put the SUV in Sport mode and it really increases the get-up-and-go. It also has other three other driving modes – Normal, Custom and Eco. The fuel economy is good at 37-39 mpg and towing capacity is 2,700 pounds.

The Crown Signia handles itself well in all driving situations, but won’t be an SUV that is capable of zipping through sharp corners or zooming around curves on a country road. Standard driver safety features include pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, lane tracing and road sign assist, proactive driving assist, and automatic high beams.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 CROWN SIGNIA

Performance: two electric motors, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 240 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 37-39 mpg

Price estimate: $43,600 to $47,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 2 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

There are some nice interior touches that make the interior feel special, including leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, heated ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Toyota also offers lots of technology, most notably a dual 12.3-inch display (climate control, digital gauge cluster) that provides a wide variety of useful information. Standard features include wireless smartphone charger and smartphone integration, and some advanced driver aids. We appreciate the tech is easy to grasp.

Seating is comfortable overall, delivering good leg and head room in front and back. The back seat occupants have their own air vents, USBs and an armrest with cupholders. Cargo area is generous at 25.8 cubic feet behind the rear row and increases to 68.8 cubes with the rear row folded down.

Considering all the SUV choices in its lineup, there’s no guarantee the new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will be immediately embraced. The price ($43,600 to $47,900) might be more than car buyers want to spend for a non-luxury SUV.

