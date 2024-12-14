Other than car gaming, what’s appeal of BMW X2?

Expectations fall short despite performance

Roseville, Calif.- The most extraordinary thing we discovered regarding the 2024 BMW X2 was what can take place when the engine is off.

Up to this point, we had not heard of the term car gaming. BMW is among several manufacturers who offer trendy car gaming when the vehicle is parked. Through the X2’s AirConsole app, the car’s display becomes a gaming screen when the vehicle is stationary and players use a smartphone as a controller. The video streaming is available thanks to the vehicle’s 5G antenna system.

There’s also a BMW Digital Premium subscription service that delivers 5G connectivity to access music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. Another feature is an interior camera for taking selfies. For some, this is all a bit much, especially for non-gamers who don’t need their car to be a sanctuary.

Besides BMW, manufacturers that offer car gaming include Tesla, the electric Honda e, Mercedes and the Mini.

Shortcomings

Well, enough fun and games. What’s the lowdown on the BMW X2 as a traditional subcompact luxury crossover SUV? Gamers may describe the X2 as being wicked, but our opinion differs considerably. We found the small SUV to be too small. The interior feels cramped, which is predictable since BMW labels the X2 as possessing a “coupe-like design,” even though it’s a four-door.

Our biggest complaint is rear visibility. It is horrible, thanks to the three seat headrests (only the middle one comes down) and severely sloped roofline. Backing up is solely dependent on the vehicle’s camera – without it one is taking a risk in any situation that requires being in reverse.

Another complaint is the center console is so narrow, the only thing worth putting there is a phone that utilizes the wireless charging device. Also on the tiny list is the back seat where leg and head room are an issue. While the cargo area (25.3 cubic feet) has been improved, the low roof line can make it an issue for tall items.

While certainly fashionable and techie, we found fault with the new curved display. BMW decided to remove physical knobs/controls and decided to use almost exclusively the 10.25-inch touchscreen instead. All the navigation functions, climate and stereo are accessed through the touchscreen. Distracting is a word that comes to mind here, because too much time is devoted to locating something via the touchscreen.

The X2 comes equipped with a standard 10.7-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and seven-speaker stereo.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 BMW X2

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 241 horsepower; turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder 312 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-33 mph; 24-31 mpg

Price estimate: $42,100 to $51,500

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Performance

What we did like about the X2 is the performance of both engines. The base model is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds and is fuel efficient (23-33 mpg).

The optional engine is a powerful turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that produces 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It travels a second faster than the standard engine, going 0-60 in 5.2 seconds. Fuel economy (24-31 mpg) is nearly identical.

Due to its size, the X2 is easy to maneuver in all driving situations. A reworked suspension has improved the SUV’s ride and handling. Driver safety features include frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, parking assistant, automatic high beams, park distance control, dynamic stability control, and cornering brake control.

For gaming folks, the 2024 BMW X2 is one sweet ride. However, for someone who could give a crap about car gaming, the X2 has multiple issues that need addressing.

