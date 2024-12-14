Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
3 min.Read

Other than car gaming, what’s appeal of BMW X2?

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Expectations fall short despite performance

Roseville, Calif.- The most extraordinary thing we discovered regarding the 2024 BMW X2 was what can take place when the engine is off.

Up to this point, we had not heard of the term car gaming. BMW is among several manufacturers who offer trendy car gaming when the vehicle is parked. Through the X2’s AirConsole app, the car’s display becomes a gaming screen when the vehicle is stationary and players use a smartphone as a controller. The video streaming is available thanks to the vehicle’s 5G antenna system.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

There’s also a BMW Digital Premium subscription service that delivers 5G connectivity to access music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. Another feature is an interior camera for taking selfies. For some, this is all a bit much, especially for non-gamers who don’t need their car to be a sanctuary.

Besides BMW, manufacturers that offer car gaming include Tesla, the electric Honda e, Mercedes and the Mini.

Shortcomings

interior

Well, enough fun and games. What’s the lowdown on the BMW X2 as a traditional subcompact luxury crossover SUV? Gamers may describe the X2 as being wicked, but our opinion differs considerably. We found the small SUV to be too small. The interior feels cramped, which is predictable since BMW labels the X2 as possessing a “coupe-like design,” even though it’s a four-door.

Our biggest complaint is rear visibility. It is horrible, thanks to the three seat headrests (only the middle one comes down) and severely sloped roofline. Backing up is solely dependent on the vehicle’s camera – without it one is taking a risk in any situation that requires being in reverse.

Another complaint is the center console is so narrow, the only thing worth putting there is a phone that utilizes the wireless charging device. Also on the tiny list is the back seat where leg and head room are an issue. While the cargo area (25.3 cubic feet) has been improved, the low roof line can make it an issue for tall items.

While certainly fashionable and techie, we found fault with the new curved display. BMW decided to remove physical knobs/controls and decided to use almost exclusively the 10.25-inch touchscreen instead. All the navigation functions, climate and stereo are accessed through the touchscreen. Distracting is a word that comes to mind here, because too much time is devoted to locating something via the touchscreen.

The X2 comes equipped with a standard 10.7-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and seven-speaker stereo.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 BMW X2

  • Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 241 horsepower; turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder 312 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 23-33 mph; 24-31 mpg
  • Price estimate: $42,100 to $51,500
  • Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Performance

What we did like about the X2 is the performance of both engines. The base model is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds and is fuel efficient (23-33 mpg).

The optional engine is a powerful turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that produces 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It travels a second faster than the standard engine, going 0-60 in 5.2 seconds. Fuel economy (24-31 mpg) is nearly identical.

Due to its size, the X2 is easy to maneuver in all driving situations. A reworked suspension has improved the SUV’s ride and handling. Driver safety features include frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, parking assistant, automatic high beams, park distance control, dynamic stability control, and cornering brake control.

For gaming folks, the 2024 BMW X2 is one sweet ride. However, for someone who could give a crap about car gaming, the X2 has multiple issues that need addressing.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Topics

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!