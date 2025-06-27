Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
80 F
Roseville
Ferris Wheel at night at the Placer County Fair
Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Staff
By Staff

Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, CA – Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of Placer County Fair on Friday. (Tickets here!)

The 4-day event billed as the Soundtrack to Summer runs Thursday through Sunday @Grounds in Roseville. This year, carnival fun is being powered by Butler Amusements. Check out Friday’s schedule below!

Placer County Fair – Day 2 Schedule

Friday5:00 Gates and Carnival Open
Friday5:00 Commercial Exhibit Hall OpenRoebbelen Center
Friday5:00 Placer Valley Wine ExperienceRoebbelen Center
Friday5:00 Family Fun Zone OpenRoebbelen Center
Friday5:00 Still Exhibit Hall OpenJones Hall
Friday5:00 Mind Works!Roebbelen Center
Friday5:00 Dinos and DragonsStrolling
Friday5:00 WAYSIDE BANDAttaway Pavilion
Friday5:00 Goat ShowShow Ring 2
Friday5:15 All Alaskan Racing PigsJohnson Lawn North
Friday5:30 Pie Eating ContestRoebbelen Center
Friday5:30 The Silver StarletsRoebbelen Center
Friday5:30 Swine ShowShow Ring 2
Friday5:45 Skip Banks, the Balloon ManJohnson Lawn
Friday6:00 Tyzen Master HypnotistRoebbelen Center
Friday6:00 Karaoke Presented by Jazcat EntertainmentJohnson Hall
Friday6:00 Primary Rabbit & Cavies ShowSmall Animal Barn
Friday6:00 Motorsports Mayhem!All American Speedway
Friday6:15 Kids Pedal Tractor ShowJohnson Hall North
Friday6:30 Meet & Greet with Furs & FeathersSmall Animal Barn
Friday6:30 Pygmy Goat Costume Contest
Friday& Obstacle CourseShow Ring 2
Friday7:00 Watermelon Eating ContestRoebbelen Center
Friday7:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon ManJohnson Lawn
Friday7:15 The Silver StarletsRoebbelen Center
Friday7:30 All Alaskan Racing PigsJohnson Lawn North
Friday8:00 Tyzen Master HypnotistRoebbelen Center
Friday8:00 Pie Eating ContestRoebbelen Center
Friday8:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon ManJohnson Lawn
Friday8:30 MOONSHINE CRAZYAttaway Pavilion
Friday8:30 Kids Pedal Tractor ShowJohnson Lawn North
Friday8:45 The Silver StarletsRoebbelen Center
Friday9:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon ManJohnson Lawn
Friday9:15 All Alaskan Racing PigsJohnson Lawn North
Friday10:00 STILL EXHIBITS, COMMERCIAL VENDORS &
FridayFAMILY FUN ZONE CLOSE
Friday10:00 ADMISSION GATES CLOSE – No Entry or Re-Entry
Friday11:00 FAIR CLOSES

From Carnival Fun and the Family Fun Zone to pie-eating contests and pig racine, there will be plenty of smile-inducing excitement for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and ice cold beer!

A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County.

Have fun!

Tickets & Parking

$7 – $11
Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders
Children 5 and under are FREE!

$46: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides

$11 Parking

June 26- 29, 2025

Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/

Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system
Concert Venues

Bluesdays free concert series returns to Palisades Tahoe for 16th season

Olympic Valley, Calif. - The sixteenth summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe's must-see summer music series.

