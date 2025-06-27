Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville
Roseville, CA – Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of Placer County Fair on Friday. (Tickets here!)
The 4-day event billed as the Soundtrack to Summer runs Thursday through Sunday @Grounds in Roseville. This year, carnival fun is being powered by Butler Amusements. Check out Friday’s schedule below!
Placer County Fair – Day 2 Schedule
|Friday
|5:00 Gates and Carnival Open
|Friday
|5:00 Commercial Exhibit Hall Open
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:00 Placer Valley Wine Experience
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:00 Family Fun Zone Open
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:00 Still Exhibit Hall Open
|Jones Hall
|Friday
|5:00 Mind Works!
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:00 Dinos and Dragons
|Strolling
|Friday
|5:00 WAYSIDE BAND
|Attaway Pavilion
|Friday
|5:00 Goat Show
|Show Ring 2
|Friday
|5:15 All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Johnson Lawn North
|Friday
|5:30 Pie Eating Contest
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:30 The Silver Starlets
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|5:30 Swine Show
|Show Ring 2
|Friday
|5:45 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man
|Johnson Lawn
|Friday
|6:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|6:00 Karaoke Presented by Jazcat Entertainment
|Johnson Hall
|Friday
|6:00 Primary Rabbit & Cavies Show
|Small Animal Barn
|Friday
|6:00 Motorsports Mayhem!
|All American Speedway
|Friday
|6:15 Kids Pedal Tractor Show
|Johnson Hall North
|Friday
|6:30 Meet & Greet with Furs & Feathers
|Small Animal Barn
|Friday
|6:30 Pygmy Goat Costume Contest
|Friday
|& Obstacle Course
|Show Ring 2
|Friday
|7:00 Watermelon Eating Contest
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|7:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man
|Johnson Lawn
|Friday
|7:15 The Silver Starlets
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|7:30 All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Johnson Lawn North
|Friday
|8:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|8:00 Pie Eating Contest
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|8:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man
|Johnson Lawn
|Friday
|8:30 MOONSHINE CRAZY
|Attaway Pavilion
|Friday
|8:30 Kids Pedal Tractor Show
|Johnson Lawn North
|Friday
|8:45 The Silver Starlets
|Roebbelen Center
|Friday
|9:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man
|Johnson Lawn
|Friday
|9:15 All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Johnson Lawn North
|Friday
|10:00 STILL EXHIBITS, COMMERCIAL VENDORS &
|Friday
|FAMILY FUN ZONE CLOSE
|Friday
|10:00 ADMISSION GATES CLOSE – No Entry or Re-Entry
|Friday
|11:00 FAIR CLOSES
From Carnival Fun and the Family Fun Zone to pie-eating contests and pig racine, there will be plenty of smile-inducing excitement for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and ice cold beer!
A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County.
Have fun!
Tickets & Parking
$7 – $11
Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders
Children 5 and under are FREE!
$46: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides
$11 Parking
June 26- 29, 2025
Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/