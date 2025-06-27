Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, CA – Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of Placer County Fair on Friday. (Tickets here!)

The 4-day event billed as the Soundtrack to Summer runs Thursday through Sunday @Grounds in Roseville. This year, carnival fun is being powered by Butler Amusements. Check out Friday’s schedule below!

- Advertisement - THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair – Day 2 Schedule

Friday 5:00 Gates and Carnival Open Friday 5:00 Commercial Exhibit Hall Open Roebbelen Center Friday 5:00 Placer Valley Wine Experience Roebbelen Center Friday 5:00 Family Fun Zone Open Roebbelen Center Friday 5:00 Still Exhibit Hall Open Jones Hall Friday 5:00 Mind Works! Roebbelen Center Friday 5:00 Dinos and Dragons Strolling Friday 5:00 WAYSIDE BAND Attaway Pavilion Friday 5:00 Goat Show Show Ring 2 Friday 5:15 All Alaskan Racing Pigs Johnson Lawn North Friday 5:30 Pie Eating Contest Roebbelen Center Friday 5:30 The Silver Starlets Roebbelen Center Friday 5:30 Swine Show Show Ring 2 Friday 5:45 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man Johnson Lawn Friday 6:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist Roebbelen Center Friday 6:00 Karaoke Presented by Jazcat Entertainment Johnson Hall Friday 6:00 Primary Rabbit & Cavies Show Small Animal Barn Friday 6:00 Motorsports Mayhem! All American Speedway Friday 6:15 Kids Pedal Tractor Show Johnson Hall North Friday 6:30 Meet & Greet with Furs & Feathers Small Animal Barn Friday 6:30 Pygmy Goat Costume Contest Friday & Obstacle Course Show Ring 2 Friday 7:00 Watermelon Eating Contest Roebbelen Center Friday 7:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man Johnson Lawn Friday 7:15 The Silver Starlets Roebbelen Center Friday 7:30 All Alaskan Racing Pigs Johnson Lawn North Friday 8:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist Roebbelen Center Friday 8:00 Pie Eating Contest Roebbelen Center Friday 8:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man Johnson Lawn Friday 8:30 MOONSHINE CRAZY Attaway Pavilion Friday 8:30 Kids Pedal Tractor Show Johnson Lawn North Friday 8:45 The Silver Starlets Roebbelen Center Friday 9:00 Skip Banks, the Balloon Man Johnson Lawn Friday 9:15 All Alaskan Racing Pigs Johnson Lawn North Friday 10:00 STILL EXHIBITS, COMMERCIAL VENDORS & Friday FAMILY FUN ZONE CLOSE Friday 10:00 ADMISSION GATES CLOSE – No Entry or Re-Entry Friday 11:00 FAIR CLOSES

From Carnival Fun and the Family Fun Zone to pie-eating contests and pig racine, there will be plenty of smile-inducing excitement for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and ice cold beer!

A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County.

Have fun!

Tickets & Parking

$7 – $11

Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders

Children 5 and under are FREE!

$46: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides

$11 Parking

June 26- 29, 2025

Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/