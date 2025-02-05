February 2025 Update Placer County’s Shifting Electorate

Republicans make gains, Democrats dip

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process, our region has evolved to to become more diverse, more educated, and dramatically more prosperous.

Waves of development, relative housing affordability, family friendly neighborhoods and great weather continue to attract highly educated residents and entrepreneurs from throughout California and the nation.

Greater prosperity & lower crime rates

These changes have brought greater diversity, economic prosperity, and lower crime rates according to local law enforcement records. These trends have bucked false media narratives and propaganda which have capitalized on people’s fear. The growth has also delivered some of the challenges communities face during periods of rapid growth such as a dramatic increase in traffic congestion.

Republicans outperform

According to Official Placer Elections data, Republican voter registration over the last two decades years has plummeted (data chart below). However, Republicans still retain a sizable advantage in Placer County. For example, in both 2020 and 2024, Donald Trump outperformed in Placer County.

As of February 2025, there are a total of 295,633 registered voters in Placer County, an increase of 473 voters since last month’s report.

Dissatisfaction with both major parties

The voter registration data also shows the biggest percentage change is that of voters not wishing to be associated with either major political party. Despite the long-term trend and downward trajectory of Republican registrations, Democratic registrations have only moved up slightly over the same period. No Party preference accounts for nearly 20 percent of registered voters with smaller political party registration rounding out the remaining eight plus percentage of registered voters.

Active Local Voters

Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters shared that Placer County is “historically 10 to 15 percentage points above the California average turnout each major election.” Placer County also currently ranks #2 for percentage of registered voters in California.

Placer County Voter Registration

Placer County Voter Registration since 2006.

Year Rep Dem Other 2006 51.70% 28.69% 19.61% 2008 50.59% 28.70% 20.71% 2010 48.39% 29.07% 22.54% 2012 47.96% 28.05% 23.99% 2014 46.37% 27.54% 26.09% 2016 45.40% 28.91% 25.69% 2018 42.48% 28.27% 29.25% 2020 41.75% 30.75% 27.50% 2021 40.73% 31.33% 27.94% 2022 40.33% 31.66% 28.01% 2023 39.99% 31.79% 28.22% 2024 41.06% 31.25% 27.69% 2025 41.14% 31.14% 27.20%

Data Sources: California Secretary of State

and Placer County

