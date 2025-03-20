Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
96.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
The Eagle 96.9
LincolnRoseville News
3 min.Read

Recap: Placer SPCA Guardian Angel Gala & Awards Night in Lincoln

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer SPCA

Placer SPCA Celebrates Heroes: Honoring Those Who Change Lives for Animals and People

Roseville, Calif. – Each year, Placer SPCA honors remarkable individuals, organizations, and the animals who exemplify the powerful bond between people and pets. At this year’s Guardian Angel Gala & Awards Night on March 7, 2025, we proudly recognized and celebrated inspiring “Heroes” and the lasting impact they have on our community.

The Eagle 96.9/Ken Anthony

The Eagle 96.9 has supported Placer SPCA for over two decades, promoting animals in need through community service PSAs, news segments, and live remotes. Over the years, The Eagle 96.9 has encouraged pet adoptions at annual events, demonstrating a strong commitment to helping shelter pets find homes. Afternoon radio host and Assistant Brand Manager Ken Anthony took this dedication further to honor Capri, his beloved “soul dog,” who passed away in March 2024 after 15 years together. In Capri’s memory, Ken launched “Capri’s Corner”, a radio segment dedicated to helping shelter dogs find homes. “Capri’s Corner” debuted in September 2024 and airs every Wednesday at 4 PM on The Eagle 96.9 FM. Each week, it features a dog available for adoption at Placer SPCA and highlights shelter programs and services. In under six months, over 20 featured dogs have found homes.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Dr. Tino Leuhman

Following the rescue of more than 100 rabbits from a Roseville home, Dr. Tino Leuhman, an emergency veterinarian from the Bay Area, immediately reached out to Placer SPCA’s veterinary team after seeing news coverage of the shelter’s plea for help.

On her weekend off, Dr. Leuhman made the 250-mile roundtrip from San Mateo, donating her services to assist with the spay and neuter surgeries of 104 rabbits. She extended her stay to perform additional procedures before returning home to work a graveyard shift-a testament to her dedication to animal welfare.

Dr. Leuhman practices at North Peninsula Veterinary Emergency Care and actively supports exotic, small pocket pet, and bird rescue groups in the Bay Area.

Alexandra Betts

On August 3, 2024, a cat named Rayne Beau was found panting and hungry in front of a medical office in Roseville. The person who discovered him, Alexandra Betts, sensed that he wasn’t just a stray-he was a lost pet searching for home.

Rayne Beau was frightened and hesitant to approach, so Alexandra got creative-she DoorDashed canned cat food. The moment she popped the lid, he came right to her. Knowing he likely belonged to someone, Alexandra took him in overnight before bringing him to Placer SPCA’s Intake Center. A quick scan revealed Rayne Beau had a microchip, providing a crucial link to his owners.

Alexandra Betts

The surprising twist? His family lived in Salinas and had lost him two months earlier-800 miles away in Yellowstone National Park! After four days of searching with toys and treats, they had lost hope of ever seeing him again. Rayne Beau’s journey from Yellowstone to Roseville was nothing short of incredible.

K-9 Axel

K9 Axel with Placer County Sheriff's Dept

Earlier this year, Placer County Sheriff’s K9 Axel played a crucial role in a Granite Bay traffic stop that made headlines: “Seven Pounds of Cocaine Found During Granite Bay Traffic Stop.”

Deputies conducting a proactive traffic enforcement stop deployed K9 Axel for a vehicle-based narcotics search. Axel quickly alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics, leading to a search that uncovered seven pounds of vacuum-sealed cocaine. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

This is just one of many successful deployments for K9 Axel, who has been instrumental in public safety efforts throughout 2024, with over 150 deployments, including:

  • 30+ suspect surrenders, successfully de-escalating potentially dangerous situations.
  • 50+ arrests, assisting in narcotics detection, stolen vehicle recoveries, and felony apprehensions.

Placer SPCA is proud to recognize these extraordinary heroes whose compassion, dedication, and bravery have made a profound impact. Their actions remind us that even small acts of kindness can lead to life-changing outcomes.

Sponsors

A heartfelt thank you to our Diamond Guardian Sponsors: Dave Alcorn and David Wehrly, Summit Orthopedic Specialists, and Rate Fast, and our Ruby Angel Sponsors: WGG Wealth Partners, Frkovich Properties, and VCA Animal Hospitals, and many other sponsors for making this special night possible.


- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!