Recap: Placer SPCA Guardian Angel Gala & Awards Night in Lincoln

Placer SPCA Celebrates Heroes: Honoring Those Who Change Lives for Animals and People

Roseville, Calif. – Each year, Placer SPCA honors remarkable individuals, organizations, and the animals who exemplify the powerful bond between people and pets. At this year’s Guardian Angel Gala & Awards Night on March 7, 2025, we proudly recognized and celebrated inspiring “Heroes” and the lasting impact they have on our community.

The Eagle 96.9/Ken Anthony

The Eagle 96.9 has supported Placer SPCA for over two decades, promoting animals in need through community service PSAs, news segments, and live remotes. Over the years, The Eagle 96.9 has encouraged pet adoptions at annual events, demonstrating a strong commitment to helping shelter pets find homes. Afternoon radio host and Assistant Brand Manager Ken Anthony took this dedication further to honor Capri, his beloved “soul dog,” who passed away in March 2024 after 15 years together. In Capri’s memory, Ken launched “Capri’s Corner”, a radio segment dedicated to helping shelter dogs find homes. “Capri’s Corner” debuted in September 2024 and airs every Wednesday at 4 PM on The Eagle 96.9 FM. Each week, it features a dog available for adoption at Placer SPCA and highlights shelter programs and services. In under six months, over 20 featured dogs have found homes.

Dr. Tino Leuhman

Following the rescue of more than 100 rabbits from a Roseville home, Dr. Tino Leuhman, an emergency veterinarian from the Bay Area, immediately reached out to Placer SPCA’s veterinary team after seeing news coverage of the shelter’s plea for help.

On her weekend off, Dr. Leuhman made the 250-mile roundtrip from San Mateo, donating her services to assist with the spay and neuter surgeries of 104 rabbits. She extended her stay to perform additional procedures before returning home to work a graveyard shift-a testament to her dedication to animal welfare.

Dr. Leuhman practices at North Peninsula Veterinary Emergency Care and actively supports exotic, small pocket pet, and bird rescue groups in the Bay Area.

Alexandra Betts

On August 3, 2024, a cat named Rayne Beau was found panting and hungry in front of a medical office in Roseville. The person who discovered him, Alexandra Betts, sensed that he wasn’t just a stray-he was a lost pet searching for home.

Rayne Beau was frightened and hesitant to approach, so Alexandra got creative-she DoorDashed canned cat food. The moment she popped the lid, he came right to her. Knowing he likely belonged to someone, Alexandra took him in overnight before bringing him to Placer SPCA’s Intake Center. A quick scan revealed Rayne Beau had a microchip, providing a crucial link to his owners.

The surprising twist? His family lived in Salinas and had lost him two months earlier-800 miles away in Yellowstone National Park! After four days of searching with toys and treats, they had lost hope of ever seeing him again. Rayne Beau’s journey from Yellowstone to Roseville was nothing short of incredible.

K-9 Axel

Earlier this year, Placer County Sheriff’s K9 Axel played a crucial role in a Granite Bay traffic stop that made headlines: “Seven Pounds of Cocaine Found During Granite Bay Traffic Stop.”

Deputies conducting a proactive traffic enforcement stop deployed K9 Axel for a vehicle-based narcotics search. Axel quickly alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics, leading to a search that uncovered seven pounds of vacuum-sealed cocaine. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

This is just one of many successful deployments for K9 Axel, who has been instrumental in public safety efforts throughout 2024, with over 150 deployments, including:

30+ suspect surrenders, successfully de-escalating potentially dangerous situations.

50+ arrests, assisting in narcotics detection, stolen vehicle recoveries, and felony apprehensions.

Placer SPCA is proud to recognize these extraordinary heroes whose compassion, dedication, and bravery have made a profound impact. Their actions remind us that even small acts of kindness can lead to life-changing outcomes.

A heartfelt thank you to our Diamond Guardian Sponsors: Dave Alcorn and David Wehrly, Summit Orthopedic Specialists, and Rate Fast, and our Ruby Angel Sponsors: WGG Wealth Partners, Frkovich Properties, and VCA Animal Hospitals, and many other sponsors for making this special night possible.

