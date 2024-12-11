Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Santa at North Pole
Roseville NewsSacramento
2 min.Read

Portable North Pole and Santa add new magic for Christmas 2024

Staff
By Staff

Tech elves working extended hours this holiday season

North Pole – Getting in the Christmas spirit early, Portable North Pole (PNP) is excited to launch its 17th season, bringing Santa into homes of families around the world for an authentic true-to-life Christmas experience for families. PNP brings the magic of Christmas to life for children of all ages allowing parents to create highly realistic and cinematic personalized videos, calls and messages with over 100 unique customizable themes making it feel like a real life interaction.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating another season of bringing Christmas magic into homes around the world” said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., creators of Portable North Pole. “Each year, PNP evolves, but our mission remains the same: to create meaningful Christmas memories through movie-quality experiences and storytelling that immerse families in the joy of the season. From timeless Santa messages to cutting-edge interactive features, we’re here to bring even more magic into families’ Christmas traditions.”

Global Christmas tradition

Portable North Pole has become a global Christmas tradition, delighting millions of families with immersive, movie-quality messages from Santa. Parents can create truly unique experiences by personalizing everything from the recipient’s photo, name pronunciation, age, and Christmas wishes to setting their “naughty” or “nice” status-perfect for encouraging good behavior with positive, fun messages from Santa himself. With options to send congratulatory messages, schedule surprise calls, and even receive a live, synchronized call during Santa’s sleigh ride video on Christmas Eve, Portable North Pole delivers a customized Christmas adventure like no other.

Long-time PNP fan Justin Allen from Houston, Texas shared, “If you’re wanting to create the magic of the belief and the atmosphere, the feeling of it, then this is definitely something that you should do for your kids.” Another delighted parent, Katie Cowden from Oxford, Massachusetts, reflected on the app’s realism and emotional impact, saying, “Creating memories for my son is something special, and these videos are so beautifully done. They really look real and magical, capturing that Christmas spirit and nostalgia for him.”

Setup is quick and easy-within minutes, parents can capture and save their child’s reaction to these magical messages, creating a lasting memory of Christmas joy that the whole family can treasure.

New for 2024

● 3 New Free Trial Videos for children, grown-ups, and birthday surprises
● 25 New Premium Personalized Messages: Cinematic, heartfelt videos and
calls that bring Santa to life for all ages
● Discover Santa’s Grand Library & Interactive Treasure Hunt: An enchanting
new Magic Pass adventure
● Santa magical Bedtime Stories creator: Custom bedtime tales narrated by Mr.
Claus himself! (coming soon)
● Santa Prank Calls creator: Make the Christmas season even merrier with
lighthearted pranks and special messages (coming soon)
● New Elf Game: Available exclusively for iPhone users, bringing festive fun to life

Discover the magic of PNP at https://www.portablenorthpole.com/

☃️ Roseville Today's Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

