Subscribe
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
94.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Prius remains giant among compact hybrids

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Toyota’s Icon Holds Steady Against Fading Rivals

Roseville, Calif. – There was a time when this energetic hybrid was seemingly everywhere. Introduced to the U.S. market in July 2000, sales of the Toyota Prius took off almost immediately.

Sales exceeded 181,000 by 2007 and climbed to a high of 236,655 in 2012 as the Prius eventually became the all-time, top-selling hybrid. The Prius was a true pioneer in the hybrid segment, thanks primarily to its fuel efficiency, reliability and mass appeal.

Glory day over?

However, the glory days are now in the rearview mirror. Although it went through a major redesign two years ago that made it much more engaging, the 2025 Toyota Prius still arrived with a history of ambivalence among car buyers. Sales dipped to an all-time low of 33,352 three years ago and even last year’s numbers (44,711) were not screaming – turnaround.

Despite the dramatic numbers decline, we really like the Prius. The compact family liftback is attractive, enjoyable to drive, has good acceleration for a small vehicle, and we saved the best for last – it’s still fantastic in terms of fuel economy (53-57 mpg). And if that’s not enough, the Prius plug-in hybrid (formerly Prius Prime) is even more fuel efficient.

It’s no gamble to highly recommend the Prius to anyone seeking a fuel-efficient car. Note that its two previous rivals – Honda Insight, Hyundai Ioniq – have been discontinued. The Prius’ major competition now is the Kia Niro, which is also available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Toyota seems content with its major redesign. Other than adding the Nightshade trim level this year, the company has made no new changes to the Prius the past two years. In 2023, it embraced a sleek design that is absent from most compacts. Its major shortcomings are common among all compacts – cramped rear seat and a small trunk.

Performance

interior view

The Prius is no longer a slouch in terms of performance. In fact, it’s rather peppy, especially in sport mode. It combines a tiny motor with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder to generate 194 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque.

The front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is an option) Prius goes 0-60 mph in 7.2 seconds, considerably quicker than the previous 121-horsepower Prius that went a lackluster 0-60 mph in 10.7 seconds.

It delivers a smooth ride and even goes over rough pavement without much impact. Standard driver safety features include pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and safe exit alert.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 TOYOTA PRIUS

  • Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 194 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 53-57 mpg
  • Price estimate: $28,400 to $36,800
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Tech & Interior

There’s nothing fancy regarding the Prius technology – it remains fairly straight forward. It has a standard 8-inch touchscreen (optional 12.3-inch display) that doesn’t require a lot of brain power to easily master. What we don’t appreciate is the digital instrument cluster that is blocked by the steering wheel and difficult to see.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, even on long drives. But the rear seats don’t recline and the sloping roofline limits headroom. Cargo area is 20.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, so storage can be an issue at times.

If shopping for a small fuel-efficient sedan, the 2025 Toyota Prius should be on the list. The redesign two years ago added power and an attractive exterior, giving the hybrid additional appeal other than its go-to feature – terrific fuel economy.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Supporting community!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Truckee River Bike Path: Olympic Valley Park to Tahoe City

Tahoe City, Calif. – Finally. After years of idly gazing out the car window at the scenic Truckee River Bike Path on the way to Lake Tahoe destinations and beyond, the time for spectating was over.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

West Granite Bay KinderCare: Trusted by Local Families and Healthcare Heroes

Roseville, Calif. - When families in Roseville look for child care they can truly count on, many turn to West Granite Bay KinderCare. Located away from the hustle of the freeway, this center offers a safe, calm environment complete with
Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience

Topics

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Truckee River Bike Path: Olympic Valley Park to Tahoe City

Tahoe City, Calif. – Finally. After years of idly gazing out the car window at the scenic Truckee River Bike Path on the way to Lake Tahoe destinations and beyond, the time for spectating was over.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

West Granite Bay KinderCare: Trusted by Local Families and Healthcare Heroes

Roseville, Calif. - When families in Roseville look for child care they can truly count on, many turn to West Granite Bay KinderCare. Located away from the hustle of the freeway, this center offers a safe, calm environment complete with
Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Local Business and Community

Staybridge Suites in Rocklin

Staybridge Suites in Rocklin Staybridge Suites offers free breakfast, free...
Local Business and Community

Barnes & Noble in Roseville

Visit our Barnes & Noble Roseville CA bookstore for books, toys, games, music and more. Browse upcoming events & find directions to your local store.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!