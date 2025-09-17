Prius remains giant among compact hybrids

Toyota’s Icon Holds Steady Against Fading Rivals

Roseville, Calif. – There was a time when this energetic hybrid was seemingly everywhere. Introduced to the U.S. market in July 2000, sales of the Toyota Prius took off almost immediately.

Sales exceeded 181,000 by 2007 and climbed to a high of 236,655 in 2012 as the Prius eventually became the all-time, top-selling hybrid. The Prius was a true pioneer in the hybrid segment, thanks primarily to its fuel efficiency, reliability and mass appeal.

Glory day over?

However, the glory days are now in the rearview mirror. Although it went through a major redesign two years ago that made it much more engaging, the 2025 Toyota Prius still arrived with a history of ambivalence among car buyers. Sales dipped to an all-time low of 33,352 three years ago and even last year’s numbers (44,711) were not screaming – turnaround.

Despite the dramatic numbers decline, we really like the Prius. The compact family liftback is attractive, enjoyable to drive, has good acceleration for a small vehicle, and we saved the best for last – it’s still fantastic in terms of fuel economy (53-57 mpg). And if that’s not enough, the Prius plug-in hybrid (formerly Prius Prime) is even more fuel efficient.

It’s no gamble to highly recommend the Prius to anyone seeking a fuel-efficient car. Note that its two previous rivals – Honda Insight, Hyundai Ioniq – have been discontinued. The Prius’ major competition now is the Kia Niro, which is also available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Toyota seems content with its major redesign. Other than adding the Nightshade trim level this year, the company has made no new changes to the Prius the past two years. In 2023, it embraced a sleek design that is absent from most compacts. Its major shortcomings are common among all compacts – cramped rear seat and a small trunk.

Performance

The Prius is no longer a slouch in terms of performance. In fact, it’s rather peppy, especially in sport mode. It combines a tiny motor with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder to generate 194 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque.

The front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is an option) Prius goes 0-60 mph in 7.2 seconds, considerably quicker than the previous 121-horsepower Prius that went a lackluster 0-60 mph in 10.7 seconds.

It delivers a smooth ride and even goes over rough pavement without much impact. Standard driver safety features include pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and safe exit alert.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 TOYOTA PRIUS

Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 194 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 53-57 mpg

Price estimate: $28,400 to $36,800

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Tech & Interior

There’s nothing fancy regarding the Prius technology – it remains fairly straight forward. It has a standard 8-inch touchscreen (optional 12.3-inch display) that doesn’t require a lot of brain power to easily master. What we don’t appreciate is the digital instrument cluster that is blocked by the steering wheel and difficult to see.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, even on long drives. But the rear seats don’t recline and the sloping roofline limits headroom. Cargo area is 20.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, so storage can be an issue at times.

If shopping for a small fuel-efficient sedan, the 2025 Toyota Prius should be on the list. The redesign two years ago added power and an attractive exterior, giving the hybrid additional appeal other than its go-to feature – terrific fuel economy.

