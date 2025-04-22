Subscribe
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Maidu Community Center
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations Community Recognition Event this Friday

Staff
By Staff
SourceRCONA

April 25th at Maidu Community Center

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA) is proud to host nearly 200 attendees for its First Annual Community Recognition Event – “Sweet Celebrations: Honoring Roseville’s Community” to highlight volunteers who are committed to making the community a great place to live with recognition awards. The evening will also showcase desserts donated by local vendors and a silent auction.

When:
Friday, April 25, 2025
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where:
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive
Roseville, CA 95661

Why:
This inaugural event aims to honor people who volunteer their time to contribute to the vibrant and thriving neighborhoods and many non-profit organizations of Roseville. More information can be found here: https://givebutter.com/R0aaCC

Who is RCONA?

Founded in partnership with the City of Roseville in 1993, RCONA is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization representing over 20 neighborhoods. Dedicated to improving local neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for all residents, RCONA hosts various community events and programs, such as National Night Out, holiday decorating contests, neighborhood garage sales, and more.

RCONA is dedicated to fostering community spirit, supporting neighborhoods, and maintaining the high quality of life that makes Roseville a wonderful place to live.

