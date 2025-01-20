Subscribe
Sunday, April 27, 2025
2025 Roebbelen Event Center schedule in Roseville

Staff
By Staff

Updated list of events

Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business, and entertainment scene.

The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2025

  • Apr 5-6: Volleyball
  • Apr 12- 13: Best of the West Basketball Showcase
  • Apr 18-20: Sac Anime Roseville
  • Apr 26- 27: EIE Spring Invitational
  • May 6- 8: Placer Veterans Stand Down
  • May 16- 18: Hype Her Hoops
  • May 31- June 1: G365 Sactown Swish 2025
  • June 3- 5: Western Winter Sports Representatives Association
  • June 21-23: Roseville Gamers Expo 2025

Roebbelen Event Center
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678

Local Business and Community

StarBread in Roseville

Filipino Bakery specializing in Filipino Bread like Doughnut, Malasada, Dinner Rolls, Lumpia, Pork Bun, Bread with Fillings, Stuffed Bread, Pandesal, Pan de Coco, Pan de ube, Ham and Cheese, and more.
Local Business and Community

Edgewood Apartment Homes in Rocklin

Edgewood Apartments in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials in Roseville

Sierra Rock Landscape Materials Bulk landscaping materials in Roseville. Over...
Car Reviews

The iconic 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq brand continues to expand. Obviously, it's a major focus for Hyundai, which is developing quite the reputation for building quality electric vehicles.
Roseville News

Roseville medication and drug take back

Roseville, Calif. - A free medication take-back event returns to locations in Roseville and around Placer County on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

