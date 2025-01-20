2025 Roebbelen Event Center schedule in Roseville

Updated list of events
Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business, and entertainment scene.
The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.
Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2025
- Apr 5-6: Volleyball
- Apr 12- 13: Best of the West Basketball Showcase
- Apr 18-20: Sac Anime Roseville
- Apr 26- 27: EIE Spring Invitational
- May 6- 8: Placer Veterans Stand Down
- May 16- 18: Hype Her Hoops
- May 31- June 1: G365 Sactown Swish 2025
- June 3- 5: Western Winter Sports Representatives Association
- June 21-23: Roseville Gamers Expo 2025
In the News
Roebbelen Event Center
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678