2025 Roebbelen Event Center schedule in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business, and entertainment scene.

The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2025

Apr 5-6: Volleyball

Apr 12- 13: Best of the West Basketball Showcase

Apr 18-20: Sac Anime Roseville

Apr 26- 27: EIE Spring Invitational

May 6- 8: Placer Veterans Stand Down

May 16- 18: Hype Her Hoops

May 31- June 1: G365 Sactown Swish 2025

June 3- 5: Western Winter Sports Representatives Association

June 21-23: Roseville Gamers Expo 2025

Roebbelen Event Center

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678