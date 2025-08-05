Roseville celebrates Annual National Night Out

Crime Awareness and Strengthening neighborhood spirit

Roseville, Calif. – Neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville joined forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO).

The evening of August 5, residents in neighborhoods throughout Roseville and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, law enforcement and other community partners. Many neighborhoods throughout the City will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, and visits from law enforcement.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime, drug and violence prevention awareness;

Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;

Send a message to criminals letting them know the neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

What is NNO?

Started in 1984, NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

NNO promotes positive interaction between neighbors and law enforcement by coming together over a common goal of reducing crime and improving quality of life.

Although there is no requirement to start and end your event at a particular time, National Night Out in Roseville will be supported from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

