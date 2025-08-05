Subscribe
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
93.2 F
Roseville
National Night Out in Roseville, Calif.
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville celebrates Annual National Night Out

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Crime Awareness and Strengthening neighborhood spirit

Roseville, Calif. – Neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville joined forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO).

The evening of August 5, residents in neighborhoods throughout Roseville and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, law enforcement and other community partners.  Many neighborhoods throughout the City will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, and visits from law enforcement.

National Night Out is designed to:

  • Heighten crime, drug and violence prevention awareness;
  • Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;
  • Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;
  • Send a message to criminals letting them know the neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

What is NNO?

Started in 1984, NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

NNO promotes positive interaction between neighbors and law enforcement by coming together over a common goal of reducing crime and improving quality of life.

Although there is no requirement to start and end your event at a particular time, National Night Out in Roseville will be supported from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Local Business and Community

Roseville Historical Society at the Carnegie Museum

Located on Lincoln Street in Old Town Roseville, the Roseville Historical Society's mission is to preserve and promote the history of Roseville with a focus on local railroad and early pioneer histories.
Roseville News

Explore EVs at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights before tax incentives expire

Sacramento, Calif. - The clock is ticking on federal EV tax credits worth up to $7,500. With just weeks left before the program ends Sept. 30, 2025, SMUD is offering our community one more chance to test drive electric vehicles
Natural Wellness

Health Equity Is Justice: Why One Doctor Is Walking Across America

Sacramento, Calif.- What is more fundamental in a nation that is, on paper, committed to "justice for all," than the opportunity to be healthy? Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in healthcare is the most shocking and inhumane.
Folsom

Shape Folsom: Volunteer for Community Service Day

Folsom, Calif. - The 12th annual Folsom Community Service Day takes place Saturday, September 20, and more than 1,500 volunteers are needed to complete projects throughout the city!
Roseville News

Circus Vargas in Roseville at Westfield Galleria returns this month

Roseville, Calif.- The circus is coming to town once again!.  The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria for two weeks from August 29 - September 21, 2025.

