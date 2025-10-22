Roseville City Meetings on the Move: Here’s Where to Find Them

Temporary relocation of Roseville City Council & Board/Commission meetings
Roseville, Calif.- Beginning October 21, 2025, and continuing through April/May 2026, the City of Roseville’s public meetings will be temporarily relocated due to expansion of the City Council Chambers.
Where to find your meeting:
City Council and Planning Commission meetings
Roseville Electric Utility Building, First Floor
116 S. Grant Street
These meetings will be broadcast live on the City’s Youtube Channel.
Map & Directions
All other Board and Commission meetings
Civic Center, First Floor Conference Room
311 Vernon Street (entrance on Vernon Street Town Square)
These meetings will not be broadcast.
*Grants Advisory Commission meetings on January 13 and April 14, 2026 will be held at 116 S. Grant Street. Other Grants Advisory Commission meeting will be at the Civic Center.
We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this temporary move. Your continued participation in City Council and Commission meetings is important to shaping our community.