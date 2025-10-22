Subscribe
Thursday, October 23, 2025
62.2 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville City Meetings on the Move: Here’s Where to Find Them

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Temporary relocation of Roseville City Council & Board/Commission meetings

Roseville, Calif.- Beginning October 21, 2025, and continuing through April/May 2026, the City of Roseville’s public meetings will be temporarily relocated due to expansion of the City Council Chambers.

Where to find your meeting:

City Council and Planning Commission meetings
Roseville Electric Utility Building, First Floor
116 S. Grant Street
These meetings will be broadcast live on the City’s Youtube Channel.

Map & Directions

All other Board and Commission meetings
Civic Center, First Floor Conference Room
311 Vernon Street (entrance on Vernon Street Town Square)
These meetings will not be broadcast.

*Grants Advisory Commission meetings on January 13 and April 14, 2026 will be held at 116 S. Grant Street. Other Grants Advisory Commission meeting will be at the Civic Center.

We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this temporary move. Your continued participation in City Council and Commission meetings is important to shaping our community.

Recent City of Roseville Updates

Now in Roseville!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Roseville Book Sale!

Trending

Auburn

Mowing to Growing: Loomis Library Garden Proves Power of Partnership

Auburn, Calif. - Helping a local library convert unused lawn into a "living classroom" has paid off big in water savings - and as another example of positive partnerships.
Local Business and Community

Lin’s Garden in Roseville

Lin's Garden restaurant in Roseville. Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Auburn

Placer County Eases Rules for Septic System Upgrades, ADUs

Auburn, Calif. - Homeowners in Placer County will soon find it easier and more affordable to install or upgrade septic systems, thanks to updates to the county's Local Agency Management Program (LAMP).
Roseville News

Roseville Launches 2026 Incentives to Revitalize Commercial Corridors

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is launching two new incentive programs in early 2026 to encourage redevelopment and investment along the Douglas-Harding, Douglas-Sunrise, and Atlantic Street corridors.
Local Business and Community

Chubby’s Diner in Roseville

Welcome to Chubby's Diner. Low prices, excellent and prompt service. We are waiting for you!

Topics

Auburn

Mowing to Growing: Loomis Library Garden Proves Power of Partnership

Auburn, Calif. - Helping a local library convert unused lawn into a "living classroom" has paid off big in water savings - and as another example of positive partnerships.
Local Business and Community

Lin’s Garden in Roseville

Lin's Garden restaurant in Roseville. Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Auburn

Placer County Eases Rules for Septic System Upgrades, ADUs

Auburn, Calif. - Homeowners in Placer County will soon find it easier and more affordable to install or upgrade septic systems, thanks to updates to the county's Local Agency Management Program (LAMP).
Roseville News

Roseville Launches 2026 Incentives to Revitalize Commercial Corridors

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is launching two new incentive programs in early 2026 to encourage redevelopment and investment along the Douglas-Harding, Douglas-Sunrise, and Atlantic Street corridors.
Local Business and Community

Chubby’s Diner in Roseville

Welcome to Chubby's Diner. Low prices, excellent and prompt service. We are waiting for you!
Local Business and Community

Black Bear Diner in Roseville

Feed Your Inner Bear. The goal of every Black Bear Diner is to deliver scrumptious food in a friendly environment. Open daily from 7:00am - 9:00pm.
Local Business and Community

Sunset Street Apartments in Rocklin

Sunset Street Apartments in Rocklin
Roseville News

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens at The Fountains

Roseville, Calif. - Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!