Roseville City Meetings on the Move: Here’s Where to Find Them

Temporary relocation of Roseville City Council & Board/Commission meetings

Roseville, Calif.- Beginning October 21, 2025, and continuing through April/May 2026, the City of Roseville’s public meetings will be temporarily relocated due to expansion of the City Council Chambers.

Where to find your meeting:

City Council and Planning Commission meetings

Roseville Electric Utility Building, First Floor

116 S. Grant Street

These meetings will be broadcast live on the City’s Youtube Channel.

Map & Directions

All other Board and Commission meetings

Civic Center, First Floor Conference Room

311 Vernon Street (entrance on Vernon Street Town Square)

These meetings will not be broadcast.



*Grants Advisory Commission meetings on January 13 and April 14, 2026 will be held at 116 S. Grant Street. Other Grants Advisory Commission meeting will be at the Civic Center.

We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this temporary move. Your continued participation in City Council and Commission meetings is important to shaping our community.