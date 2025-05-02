Roseville Concerts on the Square 2025 schedule

- Sponsor Event -

2025 Roseville Concerts on the Square

Roseville, Calif. – Another summer music season awaits at Downtown Roseville Town Square. Stay tuned for more great local events in Roseville and come back for more musical adventures when they return in 2025 with free concerts, food trucks, libations and an all-around great time!

For those looking for a more low-key and casual alternative to large shows, the Downtown Roseville Concert series serves up some great outdoor fun in the heart of downtown. From June through September, enjoy free music at the Town Square while grabbing a bite to eat or stopping by the beer garden for a cold one. Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.

Roseville Concert Schedule 2025