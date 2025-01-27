Roseville to Kings Beach: Free tax help for eligible individuals & families in Placer

Auburn, Calif. – Get free help filing your taxes in 2025! Placer County Health and Human Services, in partnership with the IRS and United Way, offers free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Last year, VITA helped file 280 tax returns and brought $377,357 in refunds back to the community. This year, taxpayers earning $67,000 or less can get help online or in person.

Online: Starting January 31 at 10:00 a.m., file online using GetYourRefund.org , a secure platform where IRS-certified volunteers will prepare your return. The platform is also available in Spanish and over 120 other languages.

, a secure platform where IRS-certified volunteers will prepare your return. The platform is also available in Spanish and over 120 other languages. In person: Prefer in-person help? Drop-off appointments are available in February and March. You can call 2-1-1 to schedule your appointment now. Appointments are available in Rocklin, Auburn, Roseville, Foresthill, Colfax, Lincoln and Kings Beach.

EITC Awarenes Day in Rocklin

Plus, interested in learning how you can get even more back through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)? We are kicking off the tax season with a special event on EITC Awareness Day this coming Friday, January 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rocklin Employment Services office (1000 Sunset Blvd. Ste. 100).

If you worked in 2024 and earned less than $67,000 you may be eligible for the federal EITC, and if you worked and have children, you could be eligible for up to an additional $2,000 per child.

The event will feature free resources and IRS-certified tax volunteers who can help you determine if you are eligible and estimate the amount of your tax credits. Call 211 to confirm your attendance.

Visit the GetHelpPlacer website for more information including what documents to bring with you when getting help in person or online.

If you’re comfortable doing your taxes on your own, MyFreeTaxes.com is also free for everyone, with no income requirements.

“Taxes can be daunting, especially for those who may not have access to affordable help,” said Greg Geisler, director of Human Services. “With this free and volunteer-run service, we aim to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to file accurately and with confidence.”

Don’t miss this chance to maximize your refund and make tax season stress-free!