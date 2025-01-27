Subscribe
Sunday, May 4, 2025
78.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Taxes
AuburnRocklin NewsRoseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville to Kings Beach: Free tax help for eligible individuals & families in Placer

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Auburn, Calif. – Get free help filing your taxes in 2025! Placer County Health and Human Services, in partnership with the IRS and United Way, offers free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Last year, VITA helped file 280 tax returns and brought $377,357 in refunds back to the community. This year, taxpayers earning $67,000 or less can get help online or in person.

  • Online: Starting January 31 at 10:00 a.m., file online using GetYourRefund.org, a secure platform where IRS-certified volunteers will prepare your return. The platform is also available in Spanish and over 120 other languages.
  • In person: Prefer in-person help? Drop-off appointments are available in February and March. You can call 2-1-1 to schedule your appointment now. Appointments are available in Rocklin, Auburn, Roseville, Foresthill, Colfax, Lincoln and Kings Beach.

EITC Awarenes Day in Rocklin

Plus, interested in learning how you can get even more back through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)? We are kicking off the tax season with a special event on EITC Awareness Day this coming Friday, January 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rocklin Employment Services office (1000 Sunset Blvd. Ste. 100).

If you worked in 2024 and earned less than $67,000 you may be eligible for the federal EITC, and if you worked and have children, you could be eligible for up to an additional $2,000 per child.

The event will feature free resources and IRS-certified tax volunteers who can help you determine if you are eligible and estimate the amount of your tax credits. Call 211 to confirm your attendance.

Visit the GetHelpPlacer website for more information including what documents to bring with you when getting help in person or online.

If you’re comfortable doing your taxes on your own, MyFreeTaxes.com is also free for everyone, with no income requirements.

“Taxes can be daunting, especially for those who may not have access to affordable help,” said Greg Geisler, director of Human Services. “With this free and volunteer-run service, we aim to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to file accurately and with confidence.”

Don’t miss this chance to maximize your refund and make tax season stress-free!

Support local sports!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Trending

Folsom

City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family. Starting today, you can take a series of important actions
Roseville News

Be cool Roseville: Community water spray parks splash into summer

Roseville, Calif. - Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm weather means the return of water fun! Let's get soaked!
Local Business and Community

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin, Calif. Mezcalito brings authentic flavors from Oaxaca, which is best known for the land of 7 moles.
Local Business and Community

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay. Experience the real flavors of Mexico!
Local Business and Community

Carolina’s Mexican Food in Roseville

Carolina's Mexican Food in Roseville. Open 24 hours.

Topics

Folsom

City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family. Starting today, you can take a series of important actions
Roseville News

Be cool Roseville: Community water spray parks splash into summer

Roseville, Calif. - Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm weather means the return of water fun! Let's get soaked!
Local Business and Community

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin, Calif. Mezcalito brings authentic flavors from Oaxaca, which is best known for the land of 7 moles.
Local Business and Community

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay. Experience the real flavors of Mexico!
Local Business and Community

Carolina’s Mexican Food in Roseville

Carolina's Mexican Food in Roseville. Open 24 hours.
Auburn

Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.
Sacramento

Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

Sacramento, Calif. - During yesterday's Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception
Concert Venues

Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

Las Vegas, Calif. - Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company had settled in to another residency at the Sphere

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!