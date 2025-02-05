Subscribe
Monday, August 18, 2025
Roseville Parkway extension bridge
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Parkway extension is open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Connecting Washington and Foothills Boulevard

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Parkway Extension Project is now complete, connecting Washington and Foothills Boulevard, and is open to travel across the newly constructed bridge.

You can look forward to seeing these improvements:

  • A new bridge over Industrial Avenue and the railroad tracks, providing a better connection for residents, businesses, and visitors,
  • Improved east-west traffic flow, helping alleviate traffic on nearby roadways,
  • Landscaping, and
  • Sidewalks, bike lanes, and a separated multi-use path.
new bridge connection

“This $26 million improvement project came in under budget, showcasing our commitment to responsible stewardship of public dollars. It’s a great example of how we are continuously working to enhance our infrastructure, ensuring that we meet the future needs of our growing community,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

Ahead of schedule

Completed ahead of schedule, closing the roadway gap between Washington and Foothills Boulevard helps make travel more convenient for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“This project showcases the City of Roseville’s mission of providing exceptional services in a fiscally responsible manner that enhances the quality of life,” said Public Works Director Jason Shykowski.

The $26 million improvement project was funded entirely by developer-paid Traffic Mitigation Fees.

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

