Roseville Parkway extension is open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Parkway Extension Project is now complete, connecting Washington and Foothills Boulevard, and is open to travel across the newly constructed bridge.

You can look forward to seeing these improvements:

A new bridge over Industrial Avenue and the railroad tracks, providing a better connection for residents, businesses, and visitors,

Improved east-west traffic flow, helping alleviate traffic on nearby roadways,

Landscaping, and

Sidewalks, bike lanes, and a separated multi-use path.

“This $26 million improvement project came in under budget, showcasing our commitment to responsible stewardship of public dollars. It’s a great example of how we are continuously working to enhance our infrastructure, ensuring that we meet the future needs of our growing community,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

Ahead of schedule

Completed ahead of schedule, closing the roadway gap between Washington and Foothills Boulevard helps make travel more convenient for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“This project showcases the City of Roseville’s mission of providing exceptional services in a fiscally responsible manner that enhances the quality of life,” said Public Works Director Jason Shykowski.

The $26 million improvement project was funded entirely by developer-paid Traffic Mitigation Fees.