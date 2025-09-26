Subscribe
Friday, September 26, 2025
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville PD: Protect yourself from purse or wallet theft

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville Police Department

Recent Roseville incidents highlight tactics

Roseville, Calif. – Purse theft is a common crime that can happen to anyone, often leaving victims feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Understanding how thieves operate-and taking a few simple precautions-can go a long way in keeping your belongings safe.

There are two main types of purse theft: pickpocketing and purse snatching. Pickpockets are skilled at slipping items out of purses or pockets without the victim noticing, often striking in crowded areas such as grocery stores, markets, or public transit. Purse snatching, on the other hand, is more aggressive-thieves grab a purse and run, usually targeting people walking on the street or sitting at cafés.

Thieves often choose distracted individuals carrying loosely secured bags. They may also work in pairs, with one person creating a distraction while the other takes the wallet or purse.

Roseville incidents

Incident 1

While grocery shopping around 4 p.m., a woman was approached by another shopper who asked product questions. Moments later, her wallet was gone. Within an hour, her stolen cards were used to make purchases totaling $13,000.

Prevention Tip: Keep handbags zipped and secure. Be cautious of strangers who attempt to distract you.

Incident 2

In another case, a woman shopping around 1 p.m. was crowded in the freezer aisle by a male and a female. She later discovered her wallet was missing, and her credit card was quickly used for an $840 purchase.

Prevention Tip: Stay alert in stores, especially when others invade your personal space.

Protect yourself

  • Use crossbody bags with locking zippers or slash-resistant straps.
  • Keep purses on your lap or between your feet in cafés-never on the back of a chair.
  • Stick to well-lit, busy areas, especially at night.
  • Limit the amount of cash and valuables you carry.
  • Never leave your purse unattended in your cart.

If your purse or wallet is stolen, report it to the police immediately and notify your bank or credit card companies.

Staying alert and taking precautions doesn’t just protect your belongings-it gives you peace of mind.

Welcome to the brighter side!