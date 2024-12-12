Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
90.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville PD: Safe Winter Driving Tips

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville Police Department

Adjusting driving awareness in changing season

Roseville, Calif.- Winter, without a doubt, is the most dangerous season for driving. Snow, fog, ice and strong winds can all cause hazardous driving conditions.

Preparing yourself, and your vehicle, before heading out onto the roads is key to arriving safely to your next destination.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Prepare your vehicle before you travel

Lower outdoor temperatures lead to lower tire pressure. Ensure that your tires, including your spare, are at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure. If you don’t know what that is, it’s usually on a label on the driver’s side door frame. It’s best to check tire pressure when the vehicle is cold. (It has not been driven for at least 3 hours.)

Also, check the status of your tires at least monthly, as well as before each major road trip. The tread depth should be at least 1/16th of an inch, and the tread and the side walls should be free of any cuts, bulges or cracks. Make sure to also check your spare tire. If you find any damage, take your vehicle to a professional for evaluation.

On a regular basis, check your vehicle:

  • Batteries, along with the charging system, to make sure they’re operating efficiently.
  • Lights- headlights, turn signals, brake lights, emergency indicators and even interior lights- are all operating.
  • Fluids, make sure that you have enough engine coolant in your system, and your windshield fluid reservoir is topped up.
  • And… make sure your gas tank is full and be cautious when it drops below 50% full. For electric vehicles, make sure they are fully charged. Always have a plan for where you can recharge them on your journey.

Prepare yourself and your family

It’s a good idea to carry jumper cables and a flashlight in your trunk, along with flares or other kinds of emergency markers in case of a breakdown.
If you’re likely to encounter snow or ice, pack a snow shovel, broom and ice scraper. Inside the vehicle take blankets, a cell phone, car charger, water, food and any prescription medications.

Prepare your route

Check the weather forecast for your journey. If it looks bad, think about delaying until the weather improves, or going before the worst weather hits.
Make sure you let someone know what route you’re taking and when you expect to arrive. Call them when you do arrive.

Your driving style

Driving conditions are likely to be more dangerous. Leave a good gap between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid sudden acceleration, especially when pulling away from a stop. This will reduce the risk for wheel-spin especially on ice and after rain.
Most of all, SLOW DOWN! In poor conditions, speed is never your friend.

related

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Today! Roseville welcomes opening day of Placer County Fair: Day 1 Schedule

Roseville, CA - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair. (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Topics

Roseville News

Today! Roseville welcomes opening day of Placer County Fair: Day 1 Schedule

Roseville, CA - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair. (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!