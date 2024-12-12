Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
90.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Top 10 Worst Intersections in Roseville

Staff
By Staff

Most accident prone locations in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Extra attention at intersections is always a wise idea. As Roseville grows, so does traffic and accidents. Roseville recorded 1,415 collisions in 2023. Here are ten spots to heed caution as the Roseville Police track the Top 10 Worst Intersections in Roseville for traffic accidents this past year.

Since the pandemic arrived a few years ago, it often appears that driving skills and common sense took a back seat on local roadways. Motor vehicle accidents have been on the rise along with an almost “impossible to miss” increase in high speed driving, lane changing, swerving and overall lack of regard for others. Here’s the countdown of the 10 worst intersections. Drive safely.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Top 10 Worst Intersections in Roseville

#10 – Douglas Blvd @ Eureka

#9 – East Roseville Parkway @ North Sunrise

#8 – Douglas Blvd @ Sunrise

#7 – Cirby Way @ Melody Lane

#6 – East Roseville Parkway @ Taylor Rd

#5 – Antelope Creek Drive @ Galleria Blvd

#4 – Cirby Way @ Sunrise

#3 – Galleria Blvd @ Roseville Parkway

#2 – Cirby Way @ Riverside

#1 Worst Intersection in Roseville for 2023

Foothills Blvd @ Pleasant Grove

Intersection Crashes and Injuries

Factor in higher volume traffic on surface streets, not enough lanes and mass merging and it’s easy to see how navigating parts of Roseville can present an extra challenge even on the best of days.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 50 percent of the combined total of fatal and injury crashes occur at or near intersections.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Today! Roseville welcomes opening day of Placer County Fair: Day 1 Schedule

Roseville, CA - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair. (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Topics

Roseville News

Today! Roseville welcomes opening day of Placer County Fair: Day 1 Schedule

Roseville, CA - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair. (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!