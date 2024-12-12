Most accident prone locations in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Extra attention at intersections is always a wise idea. As Roseville grows, so does traffic and accidents. Roseville recorded 1,415 collisions in 2023. Here are ten spots to heed caution as the Roseville Police track the Top 10 Worst Intersections in Roseville for traffic accidents this past year.

Since the pandemic arrived a few years ago, it often appears that driving skills and common sense took a back seat on local roadways. Motor vehicle accidents have been on the rise along with an almost “impossible to miss” increase in high speed driving, lane changing, swerving and overall lack of regard for others. Here’s the countdown of the 10 worst intersections. Drive safely.

Top 10 Worst Intersections in Roseville

#10 – Douglas Blvd @ Eureka

#9 – East Roseville Parkway @ North Sunrise

#8 – Douglas Blvd @ Sunrise

#7 – Cirby Way @ Melody Lane

#6 – East Roseville Parkway @ Taylor Rd

#5 – Antelope Creek Drive @ Galleria Blvd

#4 – Cirby Way @ Sunrise

#3 – Galleria Blvd @ Roseville Parkway

#2 – Cirby Way @ Riverside

#1 Worst Intersection in Roseville for 2023

Foothills Blvd @ Pleasant Grove

Intersection Crashes and Injuries

Factor in higher volume traffic on surface streets, not enough lanes and mass merging and it’s easy to see how navigating parts of Roseville can present an extra challenge even on the best of days.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 50 percent of the combined total of fatal and injury crashes occur at or near intersections.

