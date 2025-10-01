Subscribe
Friday, October 3, 2025
63 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Halloween Costumes
Rocklin NewsRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville and Rocklin for 2025

Staff
By Staff

Halloween costumes, decorations and accessories

Roseville, Calif. – Autumn is here and that means Halloween isn’t far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open in Roseville and Rocklin with a total a 2 locations.

Convenient locations to explore and shop an enormous selection of Halloween costumes, decorations, accessories, and more.

Looking for convenience, shop online at https://www.spirithalloween.com/

Spirit Halloween storefront in Roseville

Spirit Halloween in Roseville

Former Rite Aid
4004 Foothills Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
(855) 704-2669

Spirit Halloween in Rocklin

Former Floor and Decor
6681 Stanford Ranch Road
Rocklin, CA 95677
(855) 704-2669

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Roseville News

Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!
Roseville News

Feeding the Foothills Reflects on Hunger Action Month, Community Generosity, and a Milestone Anniversary

Roseville, Calif. - September was Hunger Action Month, a time to shine an extra spotlight on hunger and inspire our community to act. One unforgettable moment came when we welcomed more than 50 employees from
Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom Shop Spirit Halloween for an...

Topics

California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Roseville News

Kiwanis Club of Roseville invites community members to join

Roseville, Calif.- There are children in our community who need your skills and caring and we have the perfect place for that to happen: The Kiwanis Club of Roseville!
Roseville News

Feeding the Foothills Reflects on Hunger Action Month, Community Generosity, and a Milestone Anniversary

Roseville, Calif. - September was Hunger Action Month, a time to shine an extra spotlight on hunger and inspire our community to act. One unforgettable moment came when we welcomed more than 50 employees from
Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom

Spirit Halloween in Folsom Shop Spirit Halloween for an...
Local Business and Community

Icing on the Cupcake in Rocklin

The Icing on the Cupcake team has taken their cumulative 50 years of baking experience and turned it into an edible work of art. With locations in Rocklin, Folsom, and Sacramento.
Local Business and Community

Clark’s Snow Sports in Roseville

Clark's Snow Sports : - Clothing Boots Accessories Ski Bags Skis Snowboards Gloves Bindings Goggles Helmets Beanies Socks Baseball Hats Mask's / Scarfs Backpacks Rentals ski, boards, snowshoes Gift Certificates Snowboard Bags Boot Bags Snowshoes
Local Business and Community

Whitney Ranch Apartments in Rocklin

We invite you to discover your Lifestyle Within Reach affordable apartment home at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, CA. Contact us for your private tour!

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!