Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville and Rocklin for 2025

Halloween costumes, decorations and accessories
Roseville, Calif. – Autumn is here and that means Halloween isn’t far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open in Roseville and Rocklin with a total a 2 locations.
Convenient locations to explore and shop an enormous selection of Halloween costumes, decorations, accessories, and more.
Looking for convenience, shop online at https://www.spirithalloween.com/
Spirit Halloween in Roseville
Former Rite Aid
4004 Foothills Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
(855) 704-2669
Spirit Halloween in Rocklin
Former Floor and Decor
6681 Stanford Ranch Road
Rocklin, CA 95677
(855) 704-2669