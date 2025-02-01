Sutter Roseville ranked as one of nation’s 50 best hospitals

10th consecutive year by Healthgrades

Roseville, Calif.- Sutter Roseville Medical Center this week was named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for the 10th consecutive year by Healthgrades, the No. 1 website Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital.

Sutter Roseville is one of four Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California to be recognized on the 50 Best list, which ranks overall clinical quality. Sutter joins Mayo Clinic as the only two health systems in the nation with four hospitals each ranked among America’s 50 Best for 2025.

“We are incredibly honored to have so many of our hospitals recognized by Healthgrades as among America’s Best for 2025,” said Dr. William Isenberg, Sutter Health vice president and chief clinical and quality officer. “This remarkable achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our care teams to delivering exceptional, compassionate care. It is a testament to their expertise, teamwork and dedication to improving the health and well-being of the communities and patients we are privileged to serve. These accolades also affirm Sutter’s Health’s position as a leader in advancing clinical excellence.”

Sutter Health is steadfast in its commitment to quality and providing patients with the best possible care. According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals collectively performed similarly to those recognized as America’s 250 Best Hospitals, 174,081 lives could have potentially been saved over the past three years.

For the 2025 America’s Best Hospital ratings, Healthgrades evaluated 4,500 hospitals nationwide across more than 30 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals named among America’s 50/100/250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades equate to the top 1%, 2% and 5%, respectively, in the United States for clinical excellence. To view the complete 2025 America’s Best Hospitals Awards visit methodology and limitations.

“Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Sutter outpatient services continue to expand to serve our growing community,” said Sutter Roseville CEO Tammy Powers. “And, as we grow, we continue to stay steadfast in our commitment to deliver excellent, personal and compassionate care that has earned us this distinguished honor from Healthgrades for 10 years.”

Sutter Roseville Medical Center is an acute care hospital offering comprehensive medical services for all ages. It is also a Level II trauma center serving a seven-county region. Sutter Roseville currently has 382 licensed beds and is currently expanding its intensive care unit and adding additional medical-surgical beds. When completed, the medical center will have 418 beds. It is also one of the largest teaching hospitals in the region, with more than 100 resident physicians in five specialties.

On the 2025 lists released Tuesday, Sutter Health is the most awarded health system in California, with more America’s Best recipients and specialty achievements than any other health system in the state

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent health care more connected and accessible. Sutter Health is currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients with a dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians – all with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming health care, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

