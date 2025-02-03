Subscribe
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Donating to wildfire relief? Beware of scammers advises Roseville PD

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville Police Department

Advances in artificial intelligence make schemes harder to detect

Roseville, Calif. – In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in Southern California, communities across the nation are rallying to help those affected. While many people are eager to contribute, it’s crucial to remain cautious when donating. Scammers are taking advantage of the situation, using increasingly sophisticated methods to steal money from well-meaning donors.

With the abundance of charitable organizations, it can be difficult to determine which ones are legitimate. Adding to the confusion, federal laws allow legitimate charities to make fundraising calls, which scammers can exploit by impersonating real charities. They may even manipulate Caller ID to appear more convincing. Advances in artificial intelligence have made their schemes even harder to detect, and social media has become another tool scammers use to trick potential donors.

If you want to help wildfire victims, it’s essential to ensure your money is going to trustworthy organizations. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers several tips for safe and thoughtful giving:

  1. Verify the charity’s trustworthiness: Use Give.org to search for charity reports and confirm whether the organization meets BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Only donate to charities you can verify as trustworthy.
  2. Look for specific relief activities: Be wary of vague appeals that don’t clearly outline how your donation will be used. Legitimate organizations should provide detailed information about their relief efforts.
  3. Avoid clickbait and phishing scams: After disasters, scammers often send emails, texts, or social media links that appear to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead of clicking these links, visit the charity’s official website directly.
  4. Examine crowdfunding requests: Crowdfunding platforms vary in how they screen and verify campaigns. Research the platform’s procedures, and pay attention to fees and other details. When in doubt, donate directly to well-known organizations rather than individual campaigns.
  5. Check state charity registrations: About 40 states require charities to register annually. You can verify an organization’s registration through your state’s attorney general or secretary of state’s office.
  6. Understand disaster relief phases: Disasters typically involve three stages-rescue, relief, and recovery-each requiring different types of support. Knowing these phases can help you direct your donation to where it’s needed most.

Your contribution can make a real difference to wildfire victims, but vigilance is key. Scammers often rely on emotions and urgency to manipulate donors. By taking a few extra steps to verify organizations and avoid suspicious appeals, you can ensure your generosity truly benefits those in need.

Stay informed, donate wisely, and help Southern California rebuild. To see a list of BBB Accredited Charities supporting Southern California Wildfire Relief, click here.

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

Topics

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
