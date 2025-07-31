Subscribe
Commons Beach in Tahoe City
Lake Tahoe & RenoRoseville News
3 min.Read

❤️ Tahoe City: Perfect beach town getaway in Placer County’s high country

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Day trippin’ with coastal vibes in the Sierra Nevada

Tahoe City, Calif. – Looking for a sunny day at the beach? Seeking a hot summer’s day while gazing at the snowmelt drip off the peaks of the Sierra Nevada? Prefer a day of floating, boating, hiking, or bicycling? Or perhaps, you’re in search of a more kicked back day of browsing shops, waterfront dining and libations? Great news! A multitude of options await your next adventure to Tahoe City.

Located alongside a heavenly slice of Lake Tahoe (elevation 6,250 ft), this visitor-friendly mountain slash beach community is located in Placer County on California’s northwest shore of the lake. Providing visitors with a diverse and ample assortment of recreation and relaxation options, Tahoe City is under a two hour drive from most points in Placer County and a world away.

Best of both worlds

Tahoe City welcomes visitors to its iconic shores among the towering pines and shimmering aspens that stand watch over the crystal clear waters of Lake Tahoe and surrounding snow-capped mountain peaks. Surprisingly, come summer, this lakeside mountain town is infused with vibes that impart a more coastal flavor where flip flops, bathing suits and sunscreen are at home alongside those donning hiking gear. Visitors flocking here to avoid searing valley temperature can enjoy the best of both worlds in this California paradise.

Tahoe City man on beach

Hike, Bike, Swim!

One of the best ways to experience and enjoy this region is via the North Lake Tahoe Multi-Use Trail System, which hugs the shoreline of both the Truckee River and Lake Tahoe for much of its journey. Bring your bikes or search out local rentals for an unforgettable experience! Choose a segment and distance that suits your comfort level. There are plenty of fun opportunities to take a dip in the lake or splash around in the river as you soak in the sights!

If you prefer a more chill experience, head on over the one of Tahoe City’s beautiful beaches. Commons Beach is the popular and touristy hub of beach activity with convenient and easy access to amenities for all ages. For a more relaxed pace, consider Lake Forest Beach. This small neighborhood beach has very limited parking, a few shaded picnic tables and a couple porta potties. During drier years when the Lake recedes, the beach expands significantly. It consists of a very long and shallow shelf that gets quite rocky, so going barefoot can be rough.

“Tahoe City water temperatures can reach into the 70s during summer and are among the warmest in Tahoe!”

Shopping and Dining

Following a full day of adventure under the sun and in the lake, Tahoe City offers convenient access to stroll and shop along the waterfront with the several tasty stops for dinner and a drink! Za’s Lakefront is a regular stop for a casual pint and pizza while overlooking the lake. Jake’s on the Lake overlooks the beautiful marina and is a scenic spot for seafood and wine.

Lake Tahoe boat tour
Tahoe Sailing Charters – click for more info!

A perfect beach town

Stellar scenery and warm waters along with a plethora of recreation and relaxation opportunities ranks Tahoe City as one of our best summer beach towns anywhere in the country. Don’t let its relatively diminutive size fool you. This perfect beach town is a gem of Placer County and another one of the endless treasures that make up the great state of California.

What We Love about Tahoe City

  • Walkability & Easy Access! Park your vehicle and forget it.
  • Summer water temperatures often hit 72 degrees
  • North Tahoe multi-use trail system
  • Waterfront dining and drink options with stunning views
  • Public piers at the beautiful Marina for sightseeing or for jumping into the Lake!
  • Convenient shopping, dining and lodging options within walking distance

Trail Map

TrailMapDownload

California News Updates

August 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Mid-summer is here and most of California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into August. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Auburn

Placer County families can now shop at select farmers’ markets using WIC card

Auburn, Calif. - WIC families in Placer County now have a fresh way to use their benefits - literally. With the rollout of updated California WIC cards featuring a quick response (QR) code, participants can now shop for fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers
Auburn

CalFresh cuts will hit foothill families hard

Roseville, Calif.- Across Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties, families are already stretching every dollar to meet their basic needs. Food, housing, and medical care have become more expensive. In our rural communities, those challenges are compounded by distance, limited services, and lack of access
Local Business and Community

Security Public Storage on Cirby on Roseville

Conveniently located near I-80 in Roseville our Cirby Way storage facility features individual alarms, video surveillance & drive-up storage units. Rent online!
Local Business and Community

24 Hour Fitness on North Sunrise Ave in Roseville

Join 24 Hour Fitness Roseville Sport Gym for top-notch personal training, fitness classes, and state-of-the-art equipment. Discover certified trainers and comprehensive workout programs in Roseville, CA . Achieve your fitness goals today!

Topics

