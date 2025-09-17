Truckee River Bike Path: Olympic Valley Park to Tahoe City

Placer County trail belongs on your must-ride list

Tahoe City, Calif. – Finally. After years of idly gazing out the car window at the scenic Truckee River Bike Path on the way to Lake Tahoe destinations and beyond, the time for spectating was over.

With a late stretch of summer weather settling in and the lake still warm, we ditched the valley heat for a day in the mountains. A forecast of clear skies, with both water and air temps hovering around 71 degrees, sealed the decision.

Outdoor recreation paradise

The Truckee River Bike Path is an outdoor recreation paradise that winds through tall pines, open meadows, and charming neighborhoods. Accessible and family-friendly, it’s one of Placer County’s outdoor treasures—drawing exercise enthusiasts, inspiration seekers, and nature lovers of all kinds. With plentiful picnic spots, river access, and postcard-worthy scenery, it’s worth planning a full day.

Starting Point: Olympic Valley Park

At the entrance to Olympic Valley, this park makes the perfect starting point with ample free parking, restrooms, and trail access. The smooth, paved path begins directly from the lot, then quickly crosses Highway 89 at the traffic light. From there, the fun begins as you ride alongside a more energetic stretch of the Truckee before the river slows down.

Some visitors come just to ride, while others meander and stop along the way to soak in the beauty. There are plenty of pull-outs where you can access the river for picnics, photography, or simply playing in the water.

Although a straight roundtrip is about 11 miles, we suggest planning at least 15–20 miles. Additional trails, side routes, and Lake Tahoe views will stir your wanderlust. Most of the ride is flat and easy with just a few minor hills. But keep in mind that at 6,000 feet elevation, you’re getting about 21% less oxygen with every breath.

Destination: Tahoe City

Placer County’s beach town of Tahoe City is a wonderful halfway reward, with stellar views of Lake Tahoe, idyllic parks, and sandy beaches. The hardest part is leaving.

There are plenty of fun options for extending your ride in the area of along the Tahoe Rim Trail. There is a currently a bit a repairs and construction in Tahoe City, so be mindful of changing routes, closures, and possible detours.

Be sure to bring your swimsuit and beach chair as a dip in the lake is obligatory when the weather is on your side. Follow it up with a stop at Za’s Lakefront Bar & Grill for a cold brew and bite. This location has become a welcome tradition – perfect for watching the marina’s activity as the lake and mountains take center stage.

Fun Stops

Commons Beach

William B Layton Park

Fanny Bridge (undergoing complete demolition and replacement)

…and other really cool spots you’ll discover on your own

Next Time!

For a fun twist, park in Tahoe City, ride roundtrip to Olympic Valley, and finish back at the lake. Stay the night and enjoy a mini staycation without ever needing your car.

