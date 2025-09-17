Subscribe
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
2 min.Read

Truckee River Bike Path: Olympic Valley Park to Tahoe City

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Placer County trail belongs on your must-ride list

Tahoe City, Calif. – Finally. After years of idly gazing out the car window at the scenic Truckee River Bike Path on the way to Lake Tahoe destinations and beyond, the time for spectating was over.

With a late stretch of summer weather settling in and the lake still warm, we ditched the valley heat for a day in the mountains. A forecast of clear skies, with both water and air temps hovering around 71 degrees, sealed the decision.

Truckee River

Outdoor recreation paradise

The Truckee River Bike Path is an outdoor recreation paradise that winds through tall pines, open meadows, and charming neighborhoods. Accessible and family-friendly, it’s one of Placer County’s outdoor treasures—drawing exercise enthusiasts, inspiration seekers, and nature lovers of all kinds. With plentiful picnic spots, river access, and postcard-worthy scenery, it’s worth planning a full day.

Starting Point: Olympic Valley Park

bike stop along river

At the entrance to Olympic Valley, this park makes the perfect starting point with ample free parking, restrooms, and trail access. The smooth, paved path begins directly from the lot, then quickly crosses Highway 89 at the traffic light. From there, the fun begins as you ride alongside a more energetic stretch of the Truckee before the river slows down.

Some visitors come just to ride, while others meander and stop along the way to soak in the beauty. There are plenty of pull-outs where you can access the river for picnics, photography, or simply playing in the water.

Although a straight roundtrip is about 11 miles, we suggest planning at least 15–20 miles. Additional trails, side routes, and Lake Tahoe views will stir your wanderlust. Most of the ride is flat and easy with just a few minor hills. But keep in mind that at 6,000 feet elevation, you’re getting about 21% less oxygen with every breath.

Destination: Tahoe City

Placer County’s beach town of Tahoe City is a wonderful halfway reward, with stellar views of Lake Tahoe, idyllic parks, and sandy beaches. The hardest part is leaving.

Tahoe City beach

There are plenty of fun options for extending your ride in the area of along the Tahoe Rim Trail. There is a currently a bit a repairs and construction in Tahoe City, so be mindful of changing routes, closures, and possible detours.

Be sure to bring your swimsuit and beach chair as a dip in the lake is obligatory when the weather is on your side. Follow it up with a stop at Za’s Lakefront Bar & Grill for a cold brew and bite. This location has become a welcome tradition – perfect for watching the marina’s activity as the lake and mountains take center stage.

beer on the lake

Fun Stops

Next Time!

For a fun twist, park in Tahoe City, ride roundtrip to Olympic Valley, and finish back at the lake. Stay the night and enjoy a mini staycation without ever needing your car.

Trending

Car Reviews

Prius remains giant among compact hybrids

Roseville, Calif. - There was a time when this energetic hybrid was seemingly everywhere. Introduced to the U.S. market in July 2000, sales of the Toyota Prius took off almost immediately.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

West Granite Bay KinderCare: Trusted by Local Families and Healthcare Heroes

Roseville, Calif. - When families in Roseville look for child care they can truly count on, many turn to West Granite Bay KinderCare. Located away from the hustle of the freeway, this center offers a safe, calm environment complete with
Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience

Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Local Business and Community

Staybridge Suites in Rocklin

Staybridge Suites in Rocklin Staybridge Suites offers free breakfast, free...
Local Business and Community

Barnes & Noble in Roseville

Visit our Barnes & Noble Roseville CA bookstore for books, toys, games, music and more. Browse upcoming events & find directions to your local store.

