Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Roseville
Tranquil mountain lake
Natural Wellness
2 min.Read

7 things You can do today to reduce anxiety and increase joy

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Enhancing your emotional health

Roseville, Calif. – Are you experiencing higher levels of stress or anxiety lately? You can approach your stress/anxiety with your mind, body, spirit, and emotional health in mind.

7 powerful things you can do to help

1- Exercise

Getting your circulation going can help blow off some steam. A blend of cardiovascular exercise such as running, walking, elliptical, bike riding etc. combined with weight-bearing exercises such as lifting weights is an ideal way to help your body metabolize stress hormones out of the system appropriately.

2 – Laugh

Finding a light atmosphere where you can laugh and enjoy yourself is important for your emotional health. Watch a comedy or go to a live comedy show, visit friends and family who bring joy to your life. Laughter on a daily basis is great medicine.

3- Find Tranquility

Finding a space of peace and quiet where you can allow your systems to relax and rest is necessary for parasympathetic systems that are in charge of healing and recovery. A garden, a fountain, a park, someplace that is safe and peaceful would be a great place to spend a little time on a daily basis.

4- Learn

Exercising your mind helps to keep your mind engaged in a hopeful space. Learning new hobbies, skills, or about how certain things work can enhance your skill sets and awaken new parts about yourself.

5 – Join Your Community

Becoming involved in your community can strengthen your sense of belonging and connection. During times of chaos, volunteering, joining a club, helping others can be a way to nurture peripheral stability.

6- Go Inward

Prayer or meditation can be an important way to connect with your higher power and or inner self. Prayer or meditation can help to articulate your needs, your values, and prioritize what is most important to you. Studies show prayer and meditation to have powerful healthy effects on the body. Setting aside a time and space for praying/meditating would be very beneficial.

7- Play

The joys that children experience when they play is something adults should tap into more frequently. Playing allows a person to get lost in an activity and lose track of time and the things going on in the world. Giving yourself a break from the complexities of life is important for your health. Find a way to bring play back into your life whether it be a game, a sport, an activity, getting out and losing yourself in play.

Credit: Dr. Ethelbah ND, RDH.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Roseville News

Crooked Lane Brewing announces plans for Roseville area taproom

Crooked Lane is the premier sponsor of Iron Rose FC, a professional men's and women's soccer team based in Roseville. The new taproom will be strategically located to serve as a gathering place for fans to celebrate and connect over great beer.
Local Business and Community

Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville

Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Fresenius Kidney Care in Roseville

Fresenius Kidney Care Roseville Home dialysis center in Roseville, California.
Roseville News

Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations Community Recognition Event this Friday

Roseville, Calif. - The Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA) is proud to host nearly 200 attendees for its First Annual Community Recognition Event - "Sweet Celebrations: Honoring Roseville's Community"
Natural Wellness

7 ways to reduce your asthma and allergies

Here are 7 ways to reduce your asthma and allergies. Practical tips to reduce sensitivities. Juli Mazi, Functional Medicine Practitioner in Sacramento.

