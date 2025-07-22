Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy of entertainment

Honoring a life of music

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we’re celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his “Prince of Darkness” persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you’ll discover an exhaustive and some say heavenly body of work, talent, and dedication to his craft that spanned a lifetime.

From Black Sabbath’s heyday of the 1970s through the iconic early 80s solo run with Randy Rhoads and Jake E Lee to the ensuing decades with Zakk Wylde and Sabbath reunions, Ozzy has delivered for his massive following of rabid fans. In our view, his discography stands among the elites of rock music.

Today, we’re sharing just a small sample of favorites culled from the last six decades of this larger than life musical persona with iconic gems along along with some lesser known nugs from Ozzy’s storied career. Rest in peace.

See You On The Other Side – 1995

National Acrobat – 1973

Sabbra Cadabara -1973

The Writ – 1975

Megalomania – 1975

Sweet Leaf – 1971

Fairies Wear Boots – 1970

A Hard Road – 1978

Diary of a Madman – 1981

Flying High Again – 1981

Now You See It (Now You Don’t) – 1983

Ultimate Sin – 1986

Breaking All the Rules – 1988

No More Tears – 1991

Denial – 1995

