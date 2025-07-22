Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy of entertainment

Honoring a life of music
Roseville, Calif.- Today, we’re celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his “Prince of Darkness” persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you’ll discover an exhaustive and some say heavenly body of work, talent, and dedication to his craft that spanned a lifetime.
From Black Sabbath’s heyday of the 1970s through the iconic early 80s solo run with Randy Rhoads and Jake E Lee to the ensuing decades with Zakk Wylde and Sabbath reunions, Ozzy has delivered for his massive following of rabid fans. In our view, his discography stands among the elites of rock music.
Today, we’re sharing just a small sample of favorites culled from the last six decades of this larger than life musical persona with iconic gems along along with some lesser known nugs from Ozzy’s storied career. Rest in peace.