Tuesday, July 22, 2025
MusicRoseville News
Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy of entertainment

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Honoring a life of music

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we’re celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his “Prince of Darkness” persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you’ll discover an exhaustive and some say heavenly body of work, talent, and dedication to his craft that spanned a lifetime.

From Black Sabbath’s heyday of the 1970s through the iconic early 80s solo run with Randy Rhoads and Jake E Lee to the ensuing decades with Zakk Wylde and Sabbath reunions, Ozzy has delivered for his massive following of rabid fans. In our view, his discography stands among the elites of rock music.

Today, we’re sharing just a small sample of favorites culled from the last six decades of this larger than life musical persona with iconic gems along along with some lesser known nugs from Ozzy’s storied career. Rest in peace.

See You On The Other Side – 1995

National Acrobat – 1973

Sabbra Cadabara -1973

The Writ – 1975

Megalomania – 1975

Sweet Leaf – 1971

Fairies Wear Boots – 1970

A Hard Road – 1978

Diary of a Madman – 1981

Flying High Again – 1981

Now You See It (Now You Don’t) – 1983

Ultimate Sin – 1986

Breaking All the Rules – 1988

No More Tears – 1991

Denial – 1995

Local Business and Community

Iron Dragon Martial Arts in Roseville

The Iron Dragon Martial Arts Institute located in Historic Old Town Roseville for 25 years. An old style martial arts school where your journey is the goal
Auburn

Free back-to-school vaccine clinics in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. -- Placer County Public Health is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children who are without health insurance or have Medi-Cal and may have difficulty accessing the vaccines needed to attend school.
Lincoln

Placer Finance Authority approves Sunset Area infrastructure financing plan

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Public Finance Authority approved the formation of the Sunset Area/Placer Ranch Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, following a public hearing July 15 that invited input from residents and property owners.
Roseville News

Softball fever hits Roseville: Western Nationals bring talent, fans, and impact

Roseville, Calif. - Clutch hits, defensive gems and must-win games will highlight USA Softball's Western "B" National Championship 10-under girls' tournament that starts Tuesday (July 22) and continues through Sunday (July 27) in Roseville
Auburn

HUD awards Placer County over $500K to expand Family Unification Housing

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has been awarded $532,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand housing support for vulnerable youth and families through the Family Unification Program.

