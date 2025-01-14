Auburn selects new Police Chief contingent on employment agreement

Lieutenant Bryan Morrison brings 26 plus years experience

Auburn, Calif.- City Manager Sean Rabé announced January 3, 2025, that current Auburn Police Department Lieutenant Bryan Morrison has been selected as the City’s new Chief of Police, pending successful employment agreement negotiations and approval of an employment agreement by the Auburn City Council.

“I’m so pleased to have such a well-respected person take over the reins of the Auburn Police Department,” City Manager Sean Rabé said. “Bryan has the temperament, professional skills and vision to lead this department. He has my full trust and confidence and I am excited to see the future of the department under his leadership.”

Lt. Morrison

Lt. Morrison brings more than 26 years of police experience to the position; more than four of those as a Lieutenant for the Auburn Police Department. He has worked for the department for about 8.5 years, beginning as a police officer and working his way up to his current position. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and is currently on the waitlist for the FBI Academy.

“The fact that Bryan is already working in the department is a added bonus. He’s prepared to lead the department from day one.” Sean Rabé, City City Manager

“I thank City Manager Rabé for his trust and confidence in selecting me for this crucial position,” Morrison said. “Working for the Auburn Police Department has been the highlight of my career, and I’m excited to continue working with the wonderful women and men of this department in this new capacity.”

Morrison added that he looks forward to furthering the collaboration between the community and the police department to continue making Auburn a great place to live, work, and visit.

The City of Auburn has been recruiting for its next Chief of Police since September. The recruitment, which was handled internally by the City’s Human Resources Department, was posted on several trade sites (CalChiefs, CalOpps, etc.).

Candidates that met the job criteria were interviewed in mid-December by three panels:

A community panel with representatives from:

o The two business districts

o The Chamber of Commerce

o And a member of the Chief’s Advisory Council;

A Technical Panel with:

o Interim Chief of Police Ted Stec

o A representative from the Auburn Police Officers Association

o A member from the Auburn Public Safety Association (Police Dispatcher) and

o A former longtime Auburn Chief of Police/City Manager

Those panels selected the top three candidates. City Manager Rabé interviewed those three finalists in one-on-one interviews and selected Morrison as the City’s next Chief of Police. “At the end of those interviews it was very clear to me that Lieutenant Morrison was the best candidate to serve as Auburn’s new Police Chief,” Rabé said.

