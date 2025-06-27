Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Annual gathering to celebrate the music of Jerry Garcia
Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Jerry Bash is a community gathering to celebrate the life and music of the immortal Jerry Garcia.
Enjoy a fun day in the beautiful Sierra Foothills (just along the Deer Creek!) with live music, yummy food and libations, and fantastic art and vendors.
Family-friendly event!
Show Line-up
- Band Beyond Description
- Painted Mandolin
- Haphazard String Band
Know & Go
Know & Go
Saturday, August 2, 2025
2:00 – 10:00 p.m. | Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959
Get Tickets!
- $30 Advance General Admission | Advance price ends at midnight on August 1, 2025
- $35 Gate General Admission | Gate price begins at midnight on August 1, 2025
- $10 Youth General Admission | 16 Years and Under (only available at the gate)
Babes in arms free
VIP Experience Add On | $120 (does NOT include admission ticket)
Reserved picnic table for 6 under the trees
VIP Lounge with private no-host bar
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres | 5pm – 6:30pm
Pioneer Park Pool Access | 5pm – 7:30pm
Does NOT include admission ticket. You must already have a Jerry Bash ticket to purchase the VIP Experience Upgrade.
Tickets available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:
Tuesday – Friday | 9am – 4pm | (530) 265-5040