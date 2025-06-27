Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Annual gathering to celebrate the music of Jerry Garcia

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Jerry Bash is a community gathering to celebrate the life and music of the immortal Jerry Garcia.

Enjoy a fun day in the beautiful Sierra Foothills (just along the Deer Creek!) with live music, yummy food and libations, and fantastic art and vendors.

Family-friendly event!

Show Line-up

Band Beyond Description

Painted Mandolin

Haphazard String Band

Know & Go

Saturday, August 2, 2025

2:00 – 10:00 p.m. | Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Get Tickets!

$30 Advance General Admission | Advance price ends at midnight on August 1, 2025

$35 Gate General Admission | Gate price begins at midnight on August 1, 2025

$10 Youth General Admission | 16 Years and Under (only available at the gate)

Babes in arms free

VIP Experience Add On | $120 (does NOT include admission ticket)

Reserved picnic table for 6 under the trees

VIP Lounge with private no-host bar

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres | 5pm – 6:30pm

Pioneer Park Pool Access | 5pm – 7:30pm

Does NOT include admission ticket. You must already have a Jerry Bash ticket to purchase the VIP Experience Upgrade.

Tickets available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

Tuesday – Friday | 9am – 4pm | (530) 265-5040

Pioneer Park

