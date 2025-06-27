Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
1 min.Read

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Staff
By Staff
SourceMiners Foundry

Annual gathering to celebrate the music of Jerry Garcia

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Jerry Bash is a community gathering to celebrate the life and music of the immortal Jerry Garcia.

Enjoy a fun day in the beautiful Sierra Foothills (just along the Deer Creek!) with live music, yummy food and libations, and fantastic art and vendors.

Jerry Bash in Nevada City

Show Line-up

  • Band Beyond Description
  • Painted Mandolin
  • Haphazard String Band

Know & Go

Know & Go

Saturday, August 2, 2025
2:00 – 10:00 p.m. | Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Get Tickets!

  • $30 Advance General Admission | Advance price ends at midnight on August 1, 2025
  • $35 Gate General Admission | Gate price begins at midnight on August 1, 2025
  • $10 Youth General Admission | 16 Years and Under (only available at the gate)
    Babes in arms free

VIP Experience Add On | $120 (does NOT include admission ticket)
Reserved picnic table for 6 under the trees
VIP Lounge with private no-host bar
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres | 5pm – 6:30pm
Pioneer Park Pool Access | 5pm – 7:30pm
Does NOT include admission ticket. You must already have a Jerry Bash ticket to purchase the VIP Experience Upgrade.

Tickets available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:
Tuesday – Friday | 9am – 4pm | (530) 265-5040

Pioneer Park

