Thursday, May 29, 2025
Lake Spaulding
Auburn
2 min.Read

PCWA awards $250,000 in grants to Placer County Public Water Purveyors

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Enhancing Infrastructure and Reliable Service

Auburn, Calif. – At the May 19 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board awarded five grants totaling $250,000 to three public water purveyors in Placer County.

Funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program, these grants support Placer County water districts with projects that enhance safe and reliable drinking water service, water infrastructure reliability, and water and energy resources stewardship. Funding for these grants comes from Agency-wide revenue, not ratepayers.

“This year, we received a dozen requests for grants through our Financial Assistance Program,” said Board Chairman Robert Dugan. “This is our opportunity to assist other county water purveyors with projects that address their unique challenges while aligning with our countywide priorities. The projects chosen all help assure safe, reliable water for our county’s future.”

Three grants – totaling $178,000 – will go to the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD). One grant ($75,000) will help cover costs for hiring a consultant to complete a Water System Consolidation Study. The other two grants will be used to install two interties at Dollar Cove between NTPUD and Fulton Water Company.

Also receiving grants are Donner Summit Public Utility District (DSPUD) and Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD). Each district will receive funding needed for much larger, ongoing projects:

The DSPUD will use its $42,000 grant for surveying, hydraulic modeling and cost estimating for inclusion in a preliminary design report for an interconnection with Sierra Lakes County Water District. That project is estimated to cost $881,000.

TCPUD requested and received $30,000 towards its $2.6 million Tahoe Swiss Village Utility Consolidation Project. The grant will be used to install water meters to make near-term system improvements and comply with state-mandated water-use efficiency standards.

Update on PG&E Repairs at Lake Spaulding

In other business, the Board received the latest update about Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) powerhouse repairs at Lake Spaulding, an ongoing concern that has impacted PCWA’s water deliveries for more than a year.

PCWA staff reported that PG&E continues to make good progress on the second of two repairs at Spaulding Powerhouse No. 1 and anticipates completing the repairs on or before August 2. In addition to the repairs to the powerhouse, inspection of the intake structure for possible damage is also occurring.

During this work, releases from Lake Spaulding to the Drum Canal and the Bear River are cut off, and both PCWA and the Nevada Irrigation District must rely on storage in Rollins Reservoir to meet water demands.
While still currently in good shape, water levels at Rollins Reservoir have started dropping about two weeks earlier than in 2024, when Rollins’ storage fell to just under 40,000 acre-feet in late July. As of May 24, the reservoir held 61,630 acre-feet, 93% of total capacity.

To preserve storage in Rollins Reservoir and offset reductions in water deliveries from PG&E, the Agency is implementing measures similar to those in 2024. PCWA has reduced deliveries to its raw water customers by 20% and is supplementing its PG&E supply by pumping from the American River and purchasing water through interties with the City of Roseville.

Water conservation also plays an important role in making that water storage last longer. PCWA is encouraging all customers to continue to use water wisely.

Support local sports!

