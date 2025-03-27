Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Auburn
Auburn
PCWA addresses challenges following PG&E powerhouses damage

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

“PCWA customers are again facing a reduction in water deliveries”


Auburn, Calif. – At its March 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received an update on the ongoing efforts to address water supply challenges caused by damage to Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Lake Spaulding Powerhouses and its impact on water deliveries.

A second repair to the Spaulding Powerhouse No. 1 owned and operated by PG&E is now underway 24/7 as reported by PG&E, and expected to be completed this summer. During these repairs, releases from Lake Spaulding to the Drum Canal and Bear River will be cut off, requiring PCWA to implement measures similar to last summer to offset the reduction in PG&E deliveries. The resulting five-month disruption will significantly impact PCWA’s water deliveries.

Higher pumping costs

“It is deeply concerning that PCWA customers are again facing a reduction in water deliveries,” said Gray Allen PCWA Board Vice Chair, who also noted higher costs for pumping water from the American River. “We understand the challenges this places on our community, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts to conserve water.”

Darin Reintjes, PCWA’s Director of Resource Management, presented a recap of the Lake Spaulding situation, which dates back to March of 2024.

Damage to PG&E Spaulding Powerhouses No. 1 and No. 2, the South Yuba Pipe, and the Low Level Outlet cut off water releases from PG&E’s Lake Spaulding Reservoir to the South Yuba Canal, the Drum Canal, and the Bear River – which ultimately feeds Rollins Reservoir, a primary source for PCWA’s water system.

While PCWA has alternative water sources, the outage last year significantly increased operational costs due to additional pumping from the American River and disrupted service to untreated water customers during last year’s irrigation season. Additionally, all customers were asked to voluntarily conserve water.

“The Agency received approximately 57 percent of its supply delivered by PG&E in 2024,” Reintjes said. “The Agency implemented several measures to offset the reduction in PG&E’s ability to deliver our water.”

Measures included

  • Increased pumping at the American River Pump Station
  • Water purchases from the City of Roseville
  • Water exchanges with the San Juan Water District and the Nevada Irrigation District
  • Increased groundwater pumping by the City of Lincoln
  • 20 percent reductions in canal deliveries
  • Conservation from PCWA treated water customers.

This year, restrictions on canal water for summer irrigation, similar to those used in 2024, will be put into action. All customers will be asked again to conserve water where possible.

To help mitigate the impacts of the ongoing shortages

  • Customers receiving one miner’s inch or more will have their summer canal water delivery orifice reduced by approximately 20 percent; that reduction will be reflected on their bill.
  • Customers receiving one-half miner’s inch of untreated water service will not have their canal water delivery orifice reduced but are asked to voluntarily reduce water use by 20 percent.
  • Rotating canal outages are not anticipated but may be necessary if PG&E’s repairs are further delayed or if conservation targets are not met.
  • Treated water customers are also asked to use water as efficiently as possible.

“The efforts to offset the reduction in PG&E deliveries are crucial to maintaining a reliable water supply for our community,” Reintjes said. “We continue to ask for and appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenge together.”

Customers experiencing hardships due to adjusted canal water deliveries are encouraged to contact PCWA Customer Services at (530) 823-4850 or email [email protected] for assistance.

PCWA encourages customers to visit pcwa.net/media/pge-water-delivery for tips on how to reduce water use and to check the page periodically for updates on the ongoing situation and any necessary actions they may need to take.

California News Updates

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.
Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.

