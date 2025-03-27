Subscribe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Medication Take Back
Auburn
Placer County reminds residents of medication take-back event

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Year-round options also available

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on April 26, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.

Permanent drop boxes: There are 30 free, permanent drop box sites across Placer County, many located at local pharmacies. Use this searchable database to find a location near you.

Mail-in disposal

There are free mail-in options for both medication and sharps/lancets. For either, complete the online form or call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed mail-back package. Instructions are provided with all mail-back services.

Keeping unused or expired medications around the house poses risks of accidental poisoning or addiction, and flushing or throwing away medication can harm the environment.

April 26th

As community partners across Placer promote these year-round, free services, they will continue to hold biannual take-back events. The next event will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bring medications in their original containers; cross-out or remove personal information. Click here to search for the location nearest you.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will partner at various locations across the county – from Roseville to North Tahoe – to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices (batteries removed).

Trending

Disabilities

Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th

The Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks and parades, backyard barbecues and neighborhood festivals - all of which can be overstimulating for some individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism.
Roseville News

Placer DA: 4th of July and celebrating responsibly

Roseville, Calif. - Heading into the 4th of July holiday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and not become another referral to their office's DUI unit.
Sacramento

Summer food safety tips for 4th of July and all summer long

Many people will be firing up their grills and cooking food to eat outdoors this July 4th. The Sacramento County Environmental Management Department encourages you to follow safe food handling steps to prevent
Roseville News

Roseville Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips

Roseville, Calif.- As 4th of July fun returns, CalFire reminds of the dangers of fireworks and offers some some safety tips. It is important to understand the dangers of fireworks.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Pooches are in Paradise in Mendocino County

Mendocino, Calif.- Mendocino County is famous for being one of the best places on earth to take a vacation with a furry friend. Not only is the weather at the coast delightfully temperate in summer, but there are hundreds

California News Updates

July 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer has arrived and California's major reservoirs are sitting above average heading into July. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands
Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

