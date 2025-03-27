Placer County reminds residents of medication take-back event

Year-round options also available

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on April 26, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.

Permanent drop boxes: There are 30 free, permanent drop box sites across Placer County, many located at local pharmacies. Use this searchable database to find a location near you.

Mail-in disposal

There are free mail-in options for both medication and sharps/lancets. For either, complete the online form or call (844) 4-TAKE-BACK to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed mail-back package. Instructions are provided with all mail-back services.

Keeping unused or expired medications around the house poses risks of accidental poisoning or addiction, and flushing or throwing away medication can harm the environment.

April 26th

As community partners across Placer promote these year-round, free services, they will continue to hold biannual take-back events. The next event will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bring medications in their original containers; cross-out or remove personal information. Click here to search for the location nearest you.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will partner at various locations across the county – from Roseville to North Tahoe – to accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices (batteries removed).

