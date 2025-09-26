Subscribe
Monday, September 29, 2025
Folsom City Hall
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Folsom, Calif. – At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city’s $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

The meeting was part of a multi-stage budget process that aims to realign spending with revenues while preserving core services.

Eliminates positions

The adopted plan eliminates 20 positions, 15 of which are currently vacant, and restructures services within the Police, Fire, Finance, Library, Information Technology, and City Attorney’s departments. Five currently filled positions will be eliminated, including two GIS roles, two IT positions, and a legal secretary. To bridge service gaps, the city plans to contract out select IT and GIS services.

To reduce overtime costs while maintaining emergency services, the Folsom Fire Department will realign its staffing and equipment. Resources will be shifted to prioritize suppression coverage in the city’s highest-risk areas and to maintain advanced life support ambulance service citywide. One engine company will be eliminated, but all six fire stations will remain open and operational. The department will reassign equipment and personnel across stations, with coverage adjusted to match community risk levels.

Over $3 million in savings expected

These changes are expected to save $3.1 million in the current fiscal year and $3.7 million annually starting in Fiscal Year 2026-27.

The City Council also reviewed the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary’s $1.6 million annual subsidy and discussed exploring alternative management options due to the significant cost. Councilmembers acknowledged that sustaining this level of subsidy is not fiscally viable. A follow-up discussion is expected in the coming months.

Phase 2

The second phase of proposed reductions will be presented at the October 14 City Council meeting. That phase will focus on service reorganizations within Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Environmental and Water Resources. This phase is not expected to involve additional layoffs. Instead, staff will propose cost-saving strategies through staffing adjustments and the use of special revenue funds.

Public Invited: October 14th

The October 14 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street. Residents are encouraged to attend, learn more, and provide input on city services and priorities.

Natural Wellness

Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today's children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
California News Updates

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

