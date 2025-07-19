Subscribe
Saturday, July 19, 2025
58.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom City Hall
Folsom
2 min.Read

Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget

Folsom, Calif. – At its June 24 meeting, the Folsom City Council adopted a $266 million citywide operating budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget includes a General Fund with projected revenues of just under $120 million and expenditures of $123 million. A projected $3 million shortfall in the General Fund will be covered using the city’s unassigned fund balance, often referred to as “rainy day reserves.”

Pressure on City finances

The adopted budget reflects the City of Folsom’s continued commitment to maintaining essential services in a constrained fiscal environment. While overall tax revenues are projected to increase modestly, rising operational costs and infrastructure needs continue to place pressure on city finances. Sales tax, one of the city’s core revenue sources, is expected to remain flat at $27.9 million.

No new General Fund programs are funded in this budget. As the cost of delivering services continues to outpace revenue growth, the city must make difficult choices to live within its means. These reductions are likely to affect the level of service the city can provide in the future.

Essential core services

“The proposed budget focuses on maintaining essential core services and addressing urgent capital needs such as roof replacements at city facilities,” said Mayor Sarah Aquino. “The City Council is committed to making fiscally responsible decisions to ensure the long-term health of our community and its infrastructure as we face challenges in our financial future.”

“The city must continue to reduce expenditures to live within its means, which will affect future services,” said City Manager Bryan Whitemyer. “We will work closely with the community and City Council through a new budget review process that promotes transparency and accountability.”

New Budget Review Process

The city is implementing a new multi-stage budget review process:

  • July-September 2025: Departments will submit cost-cutting proposals for fall review.
  • Fall 2025: Community workshops and engagement opportunities will be held.
  • September or October 2025: City Council will review the budget alongside final FY 2024-25 fund balances and community feedback.
  • February or March 2026: A Mid-Year Budget Review will be presented with adjustments and potential FY 2026-27 cost-saving measures.
    Highlights of the FY 2025-26 Budget
  • Library HVAC and roof replacement
  • City Hall low slope roof replacement
  • Fleet small vehicle repair shop roof replacement
  • Fire Department electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor purchase
  • Development of the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Master Plan (Water Operating Fund)
  • Water Treatment Plant HVAC upgrades and roof replacement (Water Operating Fund).

For more information about the City of Folsom budget, visit www.folsom.ca.us/budget or contact Chief Financial Officer Stacey Tamagni at [email protected]

New Summer Menu!

Mendocino 2025

July 26! Petaluma Music Fest

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.

Topics

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Lincoln

Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project - CIP 656.
Roseville News

Local families needed to host South Korean students attending Valley Christian Academy

Roseville, Calif. - An unforgettable cultural exchange opportunity is coming to the Roseville area, and two local families have the chance to be a part of it. Organizers are currently seeking host families for

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!