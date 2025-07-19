Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget

Folsom, Calif. – At its June 24 meeting, the Folsom City Council adopted a $266 million citywide operating budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget includes a General Fund with projected revenues of just under $120 million and expenditures of $123 million. A projected $3 million shortfall in the General Fund will be covered using the city’s unassigned fund balance, often referred to as “rainy day reserves.”

Pressure on City finances

The adopted budget reflects the City of Folsom’s continued commitment to maintaining essential services in a constrained fiscal environment. While overall tax revenues are projected to increase modestly, rising operational costs and infrastructure needs continue to place pressure on city finances. Sales tax, one of the city’s core revenue sources, is expected to remain flat at $27.9 million.

No new General Fund programs are funded in this budget. As the cost of delivering services continues to outpace revenue growth, the city must make difficult choices to live within its means. These reductions are likely to affect the level of service the city can provide in the future.

Essential core services

“The proposed budget focuses on maintaining essential core services and addressing urgent capital needs such as roof replacements at city facilities,” said Mayor Sarah Aquino. “The City Council is committed to making fiscally responsible decisions to ensure the long-term health of our community and its infrastructure as we face challenges in our financial future.”

“The city must continue to reduce expenditures to live within its means, which will affect future services,” said City Manager Bryan Whitemyer. “We will work closely with the community and City Council through a new budget review process that promotes transparency and accountability.”

New Budget Review Process

The city is implementing a new multi-stage budget review process:

July-September 2025: Departments will submit cost-cutting proposals for fall review.

Fall 2025: Community workshops and engagement opportunities will be held.

September or October 2025: City Council will review the budget alongside final FY 2024-25 fund balances and community feedback.

February or March 2026: A Mid-Year Budget Review will be presented with adjustments and potential FY 2026-27 cost-saving measures.

Highlights of the FY 2025-26 Budget

Highlights of the FY 2025-26 Budget Library HVAC and roof replacement

City Hall low slope roof replacement

Fleet small vehicle repair shop roof replacement

Fire Department electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor purchase

Development of the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Master Plan (Water Operating Fund)

Water Treatment Plant HVAC upgrades and roof replacement (Water Operating Fund).

For more information about the City of Folsom budget, visit www.folsom.ca.us/budget or contact Chief Financial Officer Stacey Tamagni at [email protected]

