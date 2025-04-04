Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Live Music in the Piazza

Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes Live Music in the Piazza for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.

Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California happen on Friday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, unless noted otherwise.

Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment. This summer’s musical journey includes hip party band, dance and a DJ glow party.

2025 Folsom Palladio Concert Schedule

July 19: The Freshmakers – Hip Party Band

August 16: Big Crush – High Energy Dance

September 20: Live DJ Glow Party (8pm-10pm)

Arrive early and make an evening of it. The Palladio offers a wide-ranging selection of tasty eats, cold drinks and sweet snacks. Explore your dining options here.

Map & Directions

About Palladio at Broadstone

Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment.

