Saturday, April 5, 2025
Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Staff
By Staff

Live Music in the Piazza

Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes Live Music in the Piazza for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.

Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California happen on Friday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, unless noted otherwise.

Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment. This summer’s musical journey includes hip party band, dance and a DJ glow party.

2025 Folsom Palladio Concert Schedule

  • July 19: The Freshmakers – Hip Party Band
    August 16: Big Crush – High Energy Dance
    September 20: Live DJ Glow Party (8pm-10pm)

Arrive early and make an evening of it. The Palladio offers a wide-ranging selection of tasty eats, cold drinks and sweet snacks. Explore your dining options here.

Folsom Palladio

About Palladio at Broadstone

Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment.

Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty.
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

Topics

Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.
Sacramento

Annual SMUD Trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area this weekend

Sacramento, Calif.- SMUD's annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area begins Saturday, April 5. Thousands of pounds of trout and prizes are up for grabs.
Roseville News

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Roseville, Calif. - Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.

