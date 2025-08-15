Subscribe
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Folsom
3 min.Read

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Staff
By Staff
SourceUC Davis Health

114,000-square-foot facility offers primary and specialty care and new infusion and radiology services

Folsom, Calif. – UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members. The new facility marks a major milestone in expanding access to high-quality care for the fast-growing Folsom, El Dorado Hills and foothills region.

The clinic is located at 14264 Innovation Dr. – near Hwy 50 and E. Bidwell in Folsom. It will open for patients on Sept. 2.

Ribbon cutting

Folsom Center for Health campus

The three-story, 114,000-square-foot building is the first on the new Folsom Center for Health campus. It consolidates three existing UC Davis Health facilities in Folsom and adds additional services. In addition to primary and specialty care, it will also offer cancer treatments in a state-of-the-art infusion center, and expanded radiology options, including MRI, CT and bone density scans.

“This is a historic moment for health care in our region,” said Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care Debbie Aizenberg. “This will become a one-stop shop for many patients as they navigate between their primary care, specialty care, imaging and labs, and it will allow for better collaboration amongst providers.”
A ‘beacon for our community’

The $171 million facility will offer pediatric and family medicine care as well as cardiology, neurology, hematology and oncology, sports medicine and much more.

“This is really going to be a beacon for our community,” said Chief Clinical Officer Bruce Hall. With this investment in Folsom, we are saying to our patients and families, ‘We want to be where you need us, when you need us, and how you need us.'”

Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino and other city officials joined the ribbon cutting to highlight the importance of the new facility to the region.

“This is a big day for Folsom. This new UC Davis facility is more than just a beautiful building – it’s a major investment in the health and well-being of our residents,” Aquino said. “UC Davis Health is bringing top-tier care right to our doorstep while supporting local jobs and partnerships. We’re excited about what this means for Folsom today and for generations to come.”

Designed for healing

The clinic’s design reflects a strong connection to nature and healing. Each area of the light-filled building is themed around different native plants, such as milkweed, lupine and poppies. Artwork fills the space, including photographs by the clinic director.

“Everything is laid out so wonderfully. The colors are vibrant. Every different area that you go to, it’s a different color, it’s a different flower,” said Christina Bachman, a mammographer who has been working at UC Davis Health in Folsom for 17 years. She’s thrilled with the new building. “They put a lot of thought into how they wanted this place to look, and it really shows.”

Patients and staff can take a break or share a meal at the outdoor tables and children can enjoy a new playground outside the facility. Infusion center patients can look out onto a healing garden reflecting the natural biome of the area while receiving treatment in the comfortable space.

Bernice Ann Cruz is a clinical nurse who works in adult infusion at the Folsom Medical Care Clinic. She says the new location is especially helpful for cancer patients in the region.

“Driving home from the treatment can be tiring, and patients are fatigued,” she explained. “It will be very beneficial to have this infusion center closer to home so they can travel less.”

Looking to the future

Additional facilities are planned on the Folsom Center for Health campus as the health system adapts to the needs of this vibrant region.

2025 is a historic year for UC Davis Health. The health system is on track to open 1 million square feet of new development this year, the most in its history. This includes:

  • Aggie Square Innovation District
  • 48X Complex outpatient surgery center
  • C-Street Clinic expansion
  • Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Note: UC Davis Health will continue to provide some services at its 271 Turn Pike Dr. location in Folsom. These include gastroenterology, dermatology and pulmonology.

