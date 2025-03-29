Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
LincolnRocklin News
2 min.Read

Soroptimist International of Lincoln invites women to make a difference

Staff
By Staff
SourceSoroptimist International of Lincoln

Find Your Joy. Volunteer!

Lincoln, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Lincoln is seeking dynamic, passionate women who are ready to make a lasting impact on the Lincoln / Rocklin communities. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of a meaningful organization that empowers women and girls, we invite you to join us in creating a brighter future for the next generation.

At Soroptimist, we believe in the power of women helping women, and we know that when women come together, incredible change happens. Whether it’s providing scholarships to high school seniors, inspiring young girls through our Dream It! Be It! Program, or empowering them at our Empower Her Day event, our mission is to help women and girls live their dreams. And now, we’re inviting you to be part of that mission.

There’s a unique joy in volunteering with Soroptimist. When you become a member, you don’t just donate your time-you become part of a “Joy Tribe”. Our members share in the rewards of uplifting others, and together, we create lasting relationships while making a tangible difference in our community.

As a Soroptimist member, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Support Local High School Scholarships: Help high school seniors who are eager to further their education, giving them the resources and confidence to pursue their dreams.
  • Contribute to the Dream It! Be It! Program: Mentor young women and help them discover their career “sweet spot,” providing them with the tools they need to succeed.
  • Help women, head of household, to go back to school: By applying and receiving the Live Your Dream Award we help women go back to college or trade school.
  • Inspire at Empower Her Day: Empower and educate teenage girls, guiding them on how to use their voice and talents to create change in their lives and communities.

Volunteering is not just about giving- it’s about growing.

Being a Soroptimist is about connecting with like-minded women, sharing experiences, and creating lasting friendships. When you join Soroptimist, you’re not just giving back-you’re receiving joy, fulfillment, and the satisfaction of knowing you’re making a difference.

We would love to meet you and share how Soroptimist can make an impact in your life and the lives of others. Join us for one of our upcoming events:

  • Coffee & Talk – April 11, 2025, at 2:30 PM: Join us for a relaxed, informal coffee where we’ll discuss our mission, programs, and how you can get involved. Email Stacy at [email protected] for information.
  • Membership Bunko – April 25, 2025, at 6:00 PM: Join us for a fun evening of Bunko and learn more about the joy of volunteering with Soroptimist! Email Jill at [email protected] for details.

You have the power to inspire, uplift, and make a meaningful impact. Together, we can create a world where every woman and girl has the opportunity to live her dreams. We hope to see you at one of our events and welcome you into our Joy Tribe.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact us at [email protected].

Soroptimist-LincolnDownload

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

