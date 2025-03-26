Loomis Soroptimist Fiesta Bingo Fundraiser April 30th at Blue Goose

Doors open at 5:00PM for this family-friendly event

Loomis, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host the Fiesta Bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, April 30. This family-friendly event will be held at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650.

The doors open at 5 PM and the event begins at 6 PM. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Tickets Online!

Tickets are $40 each and include Mexican dinner and one pack of nine bingo games. Buy tickets online at the Soroptimist Loomis website. Tickets are also available with cash or check at Hebard Insurance Solutions, located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis Mon. to Fri. from 8AM to noon and 1PM to 5PM. Limited tickets may be available at the door; last year it sold out so get your tickets early.

Businesses and groups are invited to sponsor a table of eight seats for $600. Sponsors receive promotional benefits at the event and on social media. Your guests will enjoy a complimentary bottle of tequila and 8 shot glasses as well as an extra bingo pack for each person.

Additional Bingo card packs may be purchased at the event. There will also be a no-host bar with Mexican beer, tequila cocktails and more.

In support of…

This fundraiser supports the Loomis club in carrying out the Soroptimist vision of women and girls having the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. The Loomis Soroptimist club recently distributed $17,000 in education grants, produced human trafficking awareness coffee sleeves, conducted a nutrition workshop for single mothers and delivered the Soroptimist Dream It, Be It career exploration program to high school students. Soroptimist International has a consultative role to the United Nations and the club also supports international projects.

About Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization

All women who want to make a difference in our community are welcome to join Soroptimist. To learn more about the Loomis Basin club, go to https://soroptimistloomis.com/ The club meets on the first and third Wednesday evening each month, except during the summer.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.

